Netflix and Ubisoft Join Hands to Develop Exclusive Games

The original core team is in charge of the next Valiant Hearts game, a follow-up to Ubisoft's multi-award-winning Valiant Hearts: The Great War, which will have the same DNA while having a new plot.

Highlights

  • On Monday, the well-known video streaming service Netflix and Ubisoft revealed their collaboration to produce three mobile games for Netflix based on popular gaming brands beginning in 2023.
  • The Mighty Quest will launch on Netflix in 2023.
  • An entirely new mobile game is being created specifically for Netflix, so fans of Assassin's Creed will have more than one opportunity to immerse themselves in the Assassin's Creed universe on the streaming service.

Netflix

On Monday, the well-known video streaming service Netflix and Ubisoft revealed their collaboration to produce three mobile games for Netflix based on popular gaming brands beginning in 2023. The three games will build upon the Valiant Hearts, Mighty Quest, and Assassin's Creed universes, and they will only be accessible to Netflix subscribers globally via mobile devices without any commercials or in-app purchases. According to IANS, Netflix Vice President of Games Mike Verdu, they are excited to partner with Ubisoft, whose track record of building unforgettable environments for fans is unsurpassed.

Netflix And Ubisoft Partnership

The original core team is in charge of the next Valiant Hearts game, a follow-up to Ubisoft's multi-award-winning Valiant Hearts: The Great War, which will have the same DNA while having a new plot. In January 2023, it will be accessible to Netflix subscribers. The Mighty Quest will launch on Netflix in 2023. This time, the game will take cues from the rogue-like subgenre to create a unique and incredibly replayable experience that honours the series' original hack-and-slash combat.

In addition to the previously announced live-action series, an entirely new mobile game is being created specifically for Netflix, so fans of Assassin's Creed will have more than one opportunity to immerse themselves in the Assassin's Creed universe on the streaming service. According to Jean-Michel Detoc, Chief Mobile Officer of Ubisoft, they are happy to be cooperating with such an inventive and creative partner as Netflix as we continue to deliver fantastic experiences on all platforms.

