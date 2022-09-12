TRAI Lists Jio, Airtel, Vi, BSNL, MTNL Plans with 30 Days Validity

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 4

Highlights

  • TRAI acknowledged the concerns of the customers about the absence of a 30 days plan or monthly recharge plans.
  • The regulatory body has also listed the plans which have the same recharge date every month. 
  • These are all the plans that are available on the website as well as the mobile apps of the telcos.

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has listed all the prepaid plans of Jio, Airtel, Vi (Vodafone Idea), Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), and MTNL (Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited), which come with a 30 days service validity. In addition to this, the regulatory body has also listed the plans which have the same recharge date every month.

TRAI acknowledged the concerns of the customers about the absence of a 30 days plan or monthly recharge plans. There were prepaid plans which came with 28 days of service validity. For multiple reasons, this irked the customers. Thus, TRAI had advised the telcos to bring at least one plan which comes with 30 days of service validity and one plan which will be recharged on the same date every month. In case the date of renewal is not available in a month, the date of renewal shall be the last date of the month, said TRAI.

Take a look at the plans that TRAI has listed from the telcos that follow the conditions mentioned above:

  • Bharti Airtel - Rs 128 and Rs 131 plans.
  • Reliance Jio - Rs 296 and Rs 259 plans.
  • Vodafone Idea - Rs 137 and Rs 141 plans.
  • MTNL - Rs 151 and Rs 97 plans.
  • BSNL - Rs 199 and Rs 229 plans.

These are all the plans that are available on the website as well as the mobile apps of the telcos. You can also recharge through third-party platforms such as PhonePe, Google Pay and more.

 

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Expert Opinion

