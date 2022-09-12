iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13 Series Battery Size

Apple is soon going to make the iPhone 14 series available for the Indian market. The iPhone 14 series is up for pre-orders right now and will be available on September 16, 2022. Apple didn't reveal the iPhone 14 series battery size during the launch event. If you are going to purchase the iPhone 14 series and want to know how big the battery is inside the new devices, then keep reading. We will also compare the battery size of the iPhone 14 series and the iPhone 13 series. Let's go.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13 Series: Battery Comparison

The iPhone 14 series has four models - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. According to a Macrumors report, the iPhone 14 series battery details are:

a) iPhone 14 Pro: 3279mAh

b) iPhone 14 Plus: 4325mAh

c) iPhone 14 Pro: 3200mAh

d) iPhone 14 Pro Max: 4323mAh

Here's the battery size for the iPhone 13 series.

a) iPhone 13: 3227mAh

b) iPhone 13 mini: 2406mAh

c) iPhone 13 Pro: 3095mAh

d) iPhone 13 Pro Max: 4352mAh

The Pro Max models in both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 series have almost identical battery sizes. Even the base iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 have almost the same battery size. There's no comparison to be done between the mini and the Plus models. But between the regular Pro models, the iPhone 14 Pro has a bigger battery than the iPhone 13 Pro. Now note that the battery size hasn't been revealed by Apple officially. The publication has got the information independently. If you want to see impressive battery performance, then the Plus variant of the iPhone 14 series can also be a good option.

The iPhone 14 starts for Rs 79,900, iPhone 14 Plus starts for Rs 89,900, iPhone 14 Pro starts for Rs 1,29,900 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max starts for Rs 1,39,400. All four models are up for pre-orders and will be available from September 16, 2022, expect for the iPhone 14 Plus, which will be available from October 7, 2022.