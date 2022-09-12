Vodafone Idea Users can Unlock 2GB of Free Data Every Month, Here’s How

Vi gives you a ton of options for saving and using data through its data delight service. A Vi offer includes free storage for up to 2GB of backup data each month. You receive 2GB of additional monthly data through the data delight offer in addition to the daily limit that is already included in your pack. As an example: if your recharge plan only allows you to use 1.5GB of data per day and you go over this limit, you may activate your data delight offer for the month and receive 2GB of extra data for free!

How to Unlock Up to 2GB of Extra Data Each Month is Shown Below

With all Vi Hero Unlimited bundled packs, you may take advantage of the Data Delight Offer. The Vi Hero Unlimited offering, as its name suggests, is a very beneficial one because it offers a ton of data advantages. In addition to the data delight bonus, it also offers features like Binge-all Night, which gives users free data from 6 am to 12 am without any FUP data deductions. And data rollover, which enables you to reserve your unused weekly data for the weekends. In the section below, we go over how to Unlock Up to 2GB of Extra Data Each Month.

Start by visiting the Vi Hero Unlimited page on the Vi website or Vi App. In the following step, scan the assortment of prepaid plans with a range of features and expiration dates. After that, select the plan that most closely matches your demands and then click "Buy Pack." By providing your Vi mobile number, you may complete your transaction. Once your Hero Unlimited bundled prepaid pack is activated, you may start utilising all the benefits. Customers who are not currently using the Vi network can immediately join Vi to start utilising the massive amounts of data offered by Vi Hero Unlimited. To activate the Data Delight offer, go to the app and activate the additional data through the Data Tab under the recharge section, or you can also dial 121249.

You will get the 2GB data in two parts of 1GB for each day. The 1GB data expires by the day end when it is activated.