BSNL 3 Voice Plus Data Plans with 80 Days and More Validity

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the state-run telecom operator in India has three prepaid plans which come with 80 or more days of validity and also bring voice calling and data benefits. The three prepaid plans from BSNL that we are talking about here cost Rs 485, Rs 499, and Rs 599. The three plans aren't backed by 4G networks yet, but that should happen something in 2023. However, if you are satisfied with the current network performance of BSNL and feel like its prepaid plans are good, take a look at these three plans we have detailed below.

BSNL Three Prepaid Plans that We are Talking About

BSNL Rs 485 Prepaid Plan: BSNL's Rs 485 prepaid plan comes with 82 days of service validity. Users get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day along with 1.5GB of daily data. Post the FUP (fair-usage-policy) data is consumed, the speed drops to 40 Kbps.

BSNL Rs 499 Prepaid Plan: This plan comes with 80 days of validity. The Rs 499 plan from BSNL comes bundled with access to an over-the-top (OTT) benefit. The OTT benefit is of Eros Now. Users get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day with this plan. There's also 2GB of daily data post which the speed reduces to 40 Kbps. Users will also be offered free Zing and PRBT from BSNL.

BSNL Rs 599 Plan: The Rs 599 plan from BSNL was launched to help people working from their homes. This plan carries a service validity of 84 calendar days. The highlight of this plan is the amount of data that it offers. BSNL offers 5GB of daily data to the consumers with this plan along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. There's free Zing subscription along with unlimited night data usage between 12 AM to 5 AM. This is the only medium-term prepaid plan from BSNL which will offer you this much amount of data.