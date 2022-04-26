Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 44W Listed on Vivo India Website Hinting an Early May Launch

The Chinese smartphone brand has been working on two new T-series smartphones in India after it launched Vivo T1 5G recently. The brand will be introducing Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 44W smartphones in the country and rumours regarding both have been circulating for a while now. Now in a new development, the landing page for these smartphones has gone live on Vivo India’s website. Based on the new listing, the handsets could be launched somewhere in early May.

Notably, no launch date has been provided as of now and the new landing page states that the smartphones are launching soon. However, the brand will be introducing chipsets for the devices today, charging technology on April 28, camera specifications on April 30 and display features on May 2. Based on these, it can be speculated that smartphones will arrive in early May.

Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 44W Specs and Other Details

Vivo T1 Pro 5G will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor. The smartphone is likely to feature a 64MP super night camera suggesting that the phone will have a high-quality low light photography feature available. It has been previously revealed that Vivo T1 Pro will feature a 66W fast charging and will arrive with an 8 layer liquid cooling system. The device will feature a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Vivo T1 44W will be placed below the Vivo T1 5G handset in the lineup. The handset is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 680 chipset and will come with an AMOLED display but with different specs than Vivo T1 Pro. Similar to Vivo T1, the T1 44W might also feature 18W fast charging support as well as could be backed by a 5000mAh battery.

In addition to this, both the upcoming smartphones – Vivo T1 Pro and Vivo T1 44W will operate on Funtouch OS based on Android 12. The report suggests that the smartphone will be available for sale via Flipkart and other e-commerce platforms. Vivo T1 44W could be priced around Rs 15,000 whereas the Vivo T1 Pro 5G could have a price tag somewhere in the range of Rs 25,000.