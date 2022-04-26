Moto G82 Appears on TENAA Certification – New Images and Specifications Surface

The Lenovo backed smartphone manufacturer Motorola has just yesterday introduced its Moto G52 smartphone in India as a part of its G-series lineup. Now apparently, the company is looking to expand its G-series portfolio even further by introducing Moto G82. The upcoming Moto G82 handset has already been spotted on numerous certification sites such as 3C, FCC, SIRIM, TDRA, and Geekbench. Now in a new development, Moto G82 with model number XT2225-2 has been listed on the TENAA certification site revealing some details. Let’s find out.

Moto G82 Design, Specs and Features

The listing reveals that Moto G82 features a triple rear camera setup along with an LED flash inside a camera module which has striking similarities in terms of design to some of the recent Motorola smartphones. Volume rockers and the power button has been placed on the right spine of the device. There is a button on the left side as well which might be dedicated for accessing Google Assistant. It will measure 160.8 × 74.4 × 7.9mm and weigh 178grams.

Moto G82 will be launched with a display panel featuring a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 2400×1080 pixel resolution. The listing of the smartphone further reveals that it will be backed by a 4700mAh battery unit and will be launched in three storage configurations with 8GB, 12GB and 16GB RAM options. For security purposes, the smartphone also seems to feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The device was previously also spotted at Geekbench benchmarking site according to which it may be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM. The listing had also confirmed that Moto G82 will operate on Android 12 OS. In addition to this, a recent 3C listing suggests that the smartphone will come with support for 33W fast charging technology.

Even though almost all the specification details of the handset have been revealed, not much is known about the camera configurations of the Moto G82. The TENAA certification site also reveals that the Moto G82 handset will be launched in a number of colour options such as black, white, grey, silver, gold, blue, cyan, red, and green.