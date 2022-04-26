Twitter Deal for Musk is Big, But CEO Believes Future is Dark for the Company

It has been confirmed that Twitter, the largest micro-blogging platform in the world, was sold to Elon Musk for a $44 billion deal on Monday. Musk wants the platform to give users the freedom of speech, which he believes is lacking for now.

Parag Agrawal, CEO of Twitter, said that the company’s future is in the dark or uncertain as no one knows which direction things will go in. According to a Reuters report, Agrawal was speaking at a company-wide town hall meeting.

Possibility of Layoffs is There for Twitter Employees

After Elon Musk becoming the owner of Twitter, there’s a possibility that employee layoffs will take place. Agrawal, however, put the employees’ minds to ease by confirming that no such plans are there for now.

There were mostly no firm answers from Agrawal as he did not know what was in the mind of the billionaire. The Twitter CEO deferred a lot of questions saying that it needs to be cleared by Elon Musk.

The employees had asked whether Donald Trump, former President of the United States (US), would be able to come back to the platform. Agrawal said that it is an important question that needs to be asked of Musk, and when they get an opportunity to meet him, they will do that.

Musk had asked people whether he should build a new social media platform with complete freedom of speech. To this, most of the users had replied that he should buy Twitter instead.

Elon Musk has different plans for the company. With Musk, the possibility of Twitter being a success is quite high because of the kind of influence he holds over the platform, that too without being an owner.

Earlier, Musk had asked users on Twitter whether there should be an Edit button. Later, Twitter confirmed that it is already working on an Edit Button feature for a long time now, and it should be released in the foreseeable future.