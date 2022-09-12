Alliance Broadband Has an Ingenious Offer for Consumers Under Rs 1000

Alliance Broadband, a Kolkata-based internet service provider (ISP), offers some of the best broadband plans you can get from any ISP in India. The company has some pretty sweet internet plans for the residents in Kolkata. Users can choose from both the OTT (over-the-top) as well as non-OTT bundled plans. The most basic plan from Alliance Broadband starts at Rs 700 with 100 Mbps speed. Note that none of the prices we mention in this article already includes GST. Let's take a look at the Alliance Broadband plan under Rs 1000, which we have termed as ingenious.

Alliance Broadband 125 Mbps Plan is Really Good and Unique

You don't see many 125 Mbps broadband plans, do you? The 125 Mbps broadband plan from Alliance Broadband comes for Rs 850 per month. This plan comes with OTT benefits as well. Alliance says that there's no cap on the data usage for customers; it is truly unlimited. The only thing is that Alliance has mentioned on its website that this plan is available for recharge of six months. So customers would have to go for the six months payment altogether, and they would get 125 Mbps speed and unlimited data.

The OTT benefits include ZEE5, Hoichoi, Hungama, AddaTimes, EpicON, ErosNow, ShemarooMe, three months of Amazon Prime and six months of Disney+ Hotstar and SonyLIV Premium. The OTT benefits are really good. Under the terms and conditions, Alliance Broadband has said that installation and package charges need to be paid in advance by the customers and installation charges are non-refundable. The company hasn't mentioned an installation charge on the website.

There's no 125 Mbps broadband plan offered by Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, or BSNL at such a price and with so many OTT benefits. If 125 Mbps speed hits the sweet spot for you and you live in Kolkata, then this plan can be a good option.