Apple Removes iPhone 13 Pro Models from Online Store in India

The Cupertino tech giant Apple has removed the iPhone 13 Pro models from its official Online Store in India. The development comes ahead of the iPhone 14 series launch. The iPhone 13 Pro models are not visible on Apple's official online store for India anymore. This could be to push the loyal Pro model lovers to go for the iPhone 14 Pro models.

Regardless, if you want an iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max in India, you can get it from any of the other retailers online or offline through Croma, Reliance Digital and other stores. There should be a discount on the iPhone 13 series now that the iPhone 14 series is official.

Apple has done the same before as well. The demand for iPhone 13 Pro models is likely not going to dip but increase because of a reduction in price in the coming days. iPhone 14 Pro models have launched at a higher price point than the iPhone 13 Pro models. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max could still be great options for you in case you don't want to go for the iPhone 14 Pro models, which are pretty expensive.

iPhone 13 series is powered by the A15 Bionic, and the Pro models come with a triple-camera setup at the rear. The iPhone 14 Pro models do have a better camera setup than any other iPhones on the planet. More on the comparison later.