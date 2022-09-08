iPhone 14 Series to Help Apple See best Launch Quarter Ever: Report

On Wednesday, Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 series in India. If you want to know more about the iPhone 14 series in detail, then click here. The new iPhone series has four smartphones, including the new Plus model. The iPhone 14 series would help Apple see its best launch quarter ever. According to an ET report, CMR estimates that Apple's total shipments will grow by 50% over the previous generations in the launch quarter.

Prabhu Ram, Head - Industry Intelligence Group, CMR, told the publication that early local manufacturing and festive season sales would potentially help Apple in seeing its best-ever launch quarter in post-pandemic India.

Ram believes that people stuck with older generation iPhones would likely upgrade to the iPhone 14 series. The iPhone 14 Pro would attract loyal Apple fans and serious creative professionals to embrace it, said the analyst.

Apple is expected to exit India with its highest ever share and revenue with a 4% volume market share in India, Tarun Pathak, research director at Counterpoint Research, told ET. In the ultra-premium and premium segment, it is hard for the other brands to corner Apple. According to Pathak, easy financing methods, buy now and pay later schemes, along with the trend for premiumisation in India, is happening. The premium smartphone market is likely to hit 10% in 2023 and is growing pretty fast in the country.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available in India starting September 16 and October 7, 2022. Both will go under pre-order from September 9, 2022.

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will also be available for pre-orders starting September 9, 2022, and will go for the first sale from September 16, 2022. iPhone 14 will start at Rs 79,900, iPhone 14 Plus at Rs 89,900, iPhone 14 Pro at Rs 1,29,900 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max at Rs 1,39,900.