Vodafone Idea Offering 150GB Bonus Data with OTT Benefits for Rs 399

Vodafone Idea, the third-largest telecom operator in India, is offering consumers 150GB of bonus data with its Rs 399 postpaid plan. Note that the bonus data will only be offered to the consumer if he/she is purchasing the postpaid SIM and plan online. The Rs 399 plan is the entry-level postpaid plan from the telco. This is the only plan that is offering bonus data on the purchase of a new SIM. Let's take a look at the entire benefits that you will be entitled to if you get the Rs 399 postpaid plan from Vodafone Idea.

Vodafone Idea Rs 399 Postpaid Plan Complete Details with Bonus Data

As mentioned, this is the entry-level plan from the telco. With the Rs 399 postpaid plan, consumers get 40GB of data along with 150GB of bonus data if they made the purchase online. The total data will then become 190GB for the month. Along with this, consumers also get 200GB data rollover facility, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/month.

There are additional benefits offered as well. Consumers get a free subscription to the Vi Movies & TV VIP subscription. Along with this, there are six months of ad-free Hungama music in the Vi app. If you are someone who loves OTT (over-the-top) content consumption, then know that with this plan, you will also get ZEE5 Premium free. Note that the monthly price mentioned above of Rs 399 does not include taxes.

Vi has mentioned on its website that 93% of users love this plan. How the company has reached this metric is not explained. There are other postpaid plans offered by the company as well. Some of the high-end plans also come with truly unlimited data. If you can spend way higher than this, then you can also go for the REDX plans offered by the company. You can also get family postpaid plans from Vi.