Broadband Plans Must have these Four things

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

Recently, OTT services have grown more prevalent in higher-end plans. The lone telecom provider that wasn't included in this was BSNL, but even its broadband plans now include some OTT material.

Highlights

  • Recently, OTT services have grown more prevalent in higher-end plans.
  • Reliance Jio is the only telecom company that seems optimistic on long term options.
  • There are additional services like voice calling that, shockingly, many telecom companies still do not offer.

Follow Us

Broadband

Everyone is almost trying to get a new broadband connection for their home today. This is because of the reliability factor they bring into the play. There are several ISPs (internet service providers) in the mix, and most of them offer different kinds of internet plans.

Here are some ideas for how to make broadband plans more alluring in order to draw users and inevitably bring in money for the telcos and the ISPs in India.

Accessories

Reliance Jio's JioFiber appears to be taking a lead here, and it is obvious. People frequently turn to extenders they purchase separately to boost their Wi-Fi network, and Jio appears to get this well. To make consumers' lives considerably easier, a variety of different equipment can also be delivered with broadband connections.

OTT Services

Recently, OTT services have grown more prevalent in higher-end plans. The lone telecom provider that wasn't included in this was BSNL, but even its broadband plans now include some OTT material. The low-range broadband plans are the only ones that have been free of this. There are certain inexpensive video providers that can be packaged with lower-end plans in the era of so many available OTT services, but premium services like Prime Video or Netflix can still be included with higher-end plans.

Long Term Options

Reliance Jio is the only telecom company that seems optimistic on this front. You Broadband has some highly alluring long-term deals, but they don't appear to be as well-liked as JioFiber's. This is something the telecom companies may look into for better ARPU and retention. Customers enjoy receiving discounts when paying for lengthy periods of time, while telcos benefit from the assurance that they will have their customers for a long time. Airtel and Excitel are also offering some really good long-term plans now.

Bundling Other Services in a Group

In addition to this, there are additional services like voice calling that, shockingly, many telecom companies still do not offer. It's uncommon to hear about telecom operators bundling a plan with postpaid or DTH packages to provide clients discounts, despite the fact that this might be an alluring proposition even for broadband providers like Tata Sky and You Broadband. It is commendable that Bharti Airtel made the decision to consolidate all of its services under one bill and umbrella because it gives customers much easier access to pay their bills and frequently also offers them substantial discounts.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Jio 5G Launch Will Happen in these Cities and Other Important Details
Jio 5G Launch Will Happen in these Cities and Other Important Details
Jio to launch 5G SA service in key cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata this Diwali and by December 2023, Jio 5G will reach every corner of India.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
Airtel 5G Launch Timeline and Other Major Details
Airtel 5G Launch Timeline and Other Major Details
Bharti Airtel is all set to launch 5G in India this October 2022. With its massive mid-band spectrum, you can expect better coverage and user experience. Let's check the advantages of NSA 5G.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments