Broadband Plans Must have these Four things

Everyone is almost trying to get a new broadband connection for their home today. This is because of the reliability factor they bring into the play. There are several ISPs (internet service providers) in the mix, and most of them offer different kinds of internet plans.

Here are some ideas for how to make broadband plans more alluring in order to draw users and inevitably bring in money for the telcos and the ISPs in India.

Accessories

Reliance Jio's JioFiber appears to be taking a lead here, and it is obvious. People frequently turn to extenders they purchase separately to boost their Wi-Fi network, and Jio appears to get this well. To make consumers' lives considerably easier, a variety of different equipment can also be delivered with broadband connections.

OTT Services

Recently, OTT services have grown more prevalent in higher-end plans. The lone telecom provider that wasn't included in this was BSNL, but even its broadband plans now include some OTT material. The low-range broadband plans are the only ones that have been free of this. There are certain inexpensive video providers that can be packaged with lower-end plans in the era of so many available OTT services, but premium services like Prime Video or Netflix can still be included with higher-end plans.

Long Term Options

Reliance Jio is the only telecom company that seems optimistic on this front. You Broadband has some highly alluring long-term deals, but they don't appear to be as well-liked as JioFiber's. This is something the telecom companies may look into for better ARPU and retention. Customers enjoy receiving discounts when paying for lengthy periods of time, while telcos benefit from the assurance that they will have their customers for a long time. Airtel and Excitel are also offering some really good long-term plans now.

Bundling Other Services in a Group

In addition to this, there are additional services like voice calling that, shockingly, many telecom companies still do not offer. It's uncommon to hear about telecom operators bundling a plan with postpaid or DTH packages to provide clients discounts, despite the fact that this might be an alluring proposition even for broadband providers like Tata Sky and You Broadband. It is commendable that Bharti Airtel made the decision to consolidate all of its services under one bill and umbrella because it gives customers much easier access to pay their bills and frequently also offers them substantial discounts.