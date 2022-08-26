ACT, JioFiber, Tata Play Fiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber Top Tier Plans

Internet service providers (ISPs) provide a range of broadband plans with a range of prices and speeds for their subscribers based on their needs. Each operator does, however, provide a high-end broadband service that provides ultra high-speed access in addition to other advantages. These plans offer a tonne of other advantages in addition to being perfect for concurrently and smoothly connecting several devices. The top 1 Gbps broadband plans, along with plan information, are listed below from some of the biggest service providers in India, like the ACT, Jio, and more.

Tata Play Fiber 1 Gbps Plan

Recently, Tata Sky's name was changed to Tata Play Fiber, but the plans remained the same. The premium unlimited 1 Gbps service from Tata Play Fiber costs Rs 3,600 per month. Since the company offers the 1 Gbps plan with several validity periods, users can also purchase it for a longer length of time. Users can purchase the plan for Rs 10,800 for a period of three months, Rs 19,800 for a validity time of six months, saving them Rs 1,800, and Rs 36,000 for a validity period of one year, saving them Rs 7,200. With this internet package, users are given 3300GB or 3.3TB of Fair Usage Policy (FUP) data; after that, the speed is decreased to 3 Mbps.

Airtel Xstream Fiber 1 Gbps Plan

The Infinity package from Airtel is a 1 Gbps unlimited data plan. To utilise the "Infinity" package, customers can obtain an Airtel Xstream Fiber connection. The service costs Rs 3,999 per month and provides 1 Gbps of high-speed internet connectivity. For all unlimited plans, the FUP data is 3500GB or 3.5TB. GST is not included in the plan's price and may be added on as necessary. Along with access to Wynk Music, the plan also includes a subscription to some of the most popular OTT services in India, including Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar. Airtel's FTTH technology offers high-speed downloads and can connect up to 60 devices simultaneously.

JioFiber 1 Gbps Plans

JioFiber provides two plans with various data allotments for 1 Gbps services. The initial JioFiber plan costs Rs 3,999 for a 30-day period and provides 1 Gbps of internet speed with a FUP data limit of 3.3TB or 3300GB. The other JioFiber 1 Gbps package costs Rs 8,499 and includes 6600GB of total data for a 30-day validity period. These two plans both feature unlimited calling and a 1 Gbps upload and download speed.

In addition, Jio provides access to a variety of OTT services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hotstar, and thirteen other services. The one-year expiration date applies to the Amazon Prime Video that is included with this package.

ACT 1 Gbps Plans

A 1000 Mbps unlimited data package known as the "ACT GIGA" pack is offered by the Bengaluru-based ISP. For a monthly fee of Rs 5,999, users can purchase an ACT GIGA pack from the provider. Users may enjoy genuinely unlimited data with this ACT plan, which carries no FUP data restrictions. The ACT 1 Gbps plan also grants users access to several OTT services, including a free trial to Zee5, Sony Liv, ACT TV 4K, and other services.

The company's website also lists the several office plans that ACT offers, each with a different amount of data included. The ISP provides ACT Enterprises plans called "Exceptional Plus," "Phenomenal Plus," and "Giga Plus" that each have a monthly data cap of 3.6, 5, and 10 terabytes (TB). Price-wise, the Exceptional Plus plan costs Rs 9,000 per month, Phenomenal Plus costs Rs 12,000 per month, and Giga Plus costs Rs 15,000 per month.