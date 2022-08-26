Vijay Deverakonda Starrer Liger to Premiere on this OTT Platform

Reported by Shambhavi Shahi 0

The one news that has come to light regarding the movie is that on the very first day of its release in theaters, the OTT premiere platform of the film has also been out.

Highlights

  • In the film, Vijay is shown to be a mixed martial artist who has a stammering issue. Ananya Panday is playing the role of his love interest.
  • The filmmakers had already made a deal with the OTT platform regarding the streaming rights of the film.
  • This streaming right has been given to the popular over-the-top platform Disney+ Hotstar, by the makers.

Follow Us

Liger
Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger has finally been released in theatres on August 25, 2022. The film received mixed reactions from the audience on its very first day of release. This sports action film has been produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects.

Vijay Deverakonda is receiving a lot of love because of his strong character and powerful acting in the film. The film is getting quite some mixed reviews, and it's hard to tell whether it is going to be a pass or a fail.

In the film, Vijay is shown to be a mixed martial artist who has a stammering issue. Ananya Panday is playing the role of his love interest. Rohit Roy is seen to be playing the role of his coach, while Ramya Krishnan is playing the role of his mother.

The one news that has come to light regarding the movie is that on the very first day of its release in theatres, the OTT premiere platform of the film has also been out. The filmmakers had already made a deal with the OTT platform regarding the streaming rights of the film.

This streaming right has been given to the popular over-the-top platform Disney+ Hotstar by the makers. And it has also been found out that they got paid a handsome amount for it, but the amount has still not been disclosed yet.

Although the OTT streaming platform for the movie has been decided already, the premiere date for the same on OTT is still not known. It is being assumed that the film would make it on Disney+ Hotstar 10 weeks after its theatrical release.

The film has been shot simultaneously in two languages, Hindi and Telugu. The film has been directed by Puri Jagannadh and distributed by AA Films.

Reported By

Love for entertainment, tech and telecom industry comes naturally to Shambhavi. Indulging in industry developments is a habit for her, and when she is not writing, you can find her on the couch reading some old-school literature with ambient music around.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments