Vijay Deverakonda Starrer Liger to Premiere on this OTT Platform



Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger has finally been released in theatres on August 25, 2022. The film received mixed reactions from the audience on its very first day of release. This sports action film has been produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects.

Vijay Deverakonda is receiving a lot of love because of his strong character and powerful acting in the film. The film is getting quite some mixed reviews, and it's hard to tell whether it is going to be a pass or a fail.

In the film, Vijay is shown to be a mixed martial artist who has a stammering issue. Ananya Panday is playing the role of his love interest. Rohit Roy is seen to be playing the role of his coach, while Ramya Krishnan is playing the role of his mother.

The one news that has come to light regarding the movie is that on the very first day of its release in theatres, the OTT premiere platform of the film has also been out. The filmmakers had already made a deal with the OTT platform regarding the streaming rights of the film.

This streaming right has been given to the popular over-the-top platform Disney+ Hotstar by the makers. And it has also been found out that they got paid a handsome amount for it, but the amount has still not been disclosed yet.

Although the OTT streaming platform for the movie has been decided already, the premiere date for the same on OTT is still not known. It is being assumed that the film would make it on Disney+ Hotstar 10 weeks after its theatrical release.

The film has been shot simultaneously in two languages, Hindi and Telugu. The film has been directed by Puri Jagannadh and distributed by AA Films.