Apple AirPods Pro 2 Arrive in India: Check Price and Features

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

In terms of design, the AirPods Pro 2 are almost identical to the AirPods Pro first gen. But the AirPods Pro 2 ship with the new H2 chip and unlock the kind of audio experience for consumers that AirPods Pro first gen would never be able to. Apple has added major upgrades to the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Transparency Mode. 

Highlights

  • Apple finally brought the AirPods Pro 2 to its fans globally on Wednesday's launch event.
  • AirPods Pro 2 have launched in India for Rs 26,900.
  • Apple has added major upgrades to the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Transparency Mode. 

Follow Us

Apple AirPods Pro 2

Apple finally brought the AirPods Pro 2 to its fans globally on Wednesday's launch event. The AirPods Pro first generation has been a massive success. The pricing for the second-gen AirPods Pro is almost the same as well. But in terms of performance, the AirPods Pro 2 should leave the previous generation far behind. Check out its complete specifications and price here.

AirPods Pro 2 Price

AirPods Pro 2 have launched in India for Rs 26,900. The product will be available for pre-order on September 9 in India and will go on open sale from September 23, 2022.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Specifications

AirPods Pro 2

In terms of design, the AirPods Pro 2 are almost identical to the AirPods Pro first gen. But the AirPods Pro 2 ship with the new H2 chip and unlock the kind of audio experience for consumers that AirPods Pro first gen would never be able to. Apple has added major upgrades to the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Transparency Mode.

Now, customers will also be able to enjoy the Touch control for media playback and volume adjustments with the AirPods Pro 2. The battery life has been improved, and the AirPods Pro 2 will come with a brand new charging case. With the new H2 chip, the power of ANC is twice that of the first generation AirPods Pro. Apple said that the AirPods Pro 2 would further offer a unique way to experience Spatial Audio that's even more immersive.

Where the battery life is concerned, the AirPods Pro 2 can deliver a performance of 6 hours without the charging case, and with the charging case, the performance time goes up to 30 hours with ANC. Customers can also personalise the charging case with their individual Memoji now.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Jio 5G Launch Will Happen in these Cities and Other Important Details
Jio 5G Launch Will Happen in these Cities and Other Important Details
Jio to launch 5G SA service in key cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata this Diwali and by December 2023, Jio 5G will reach every corner of India.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
Airtel 5G Launch Timeline and Other Major Details
Airtel 5G Launch Timeline and Other Major Details
Bharti Airtel is all set to launch 5G in India this October 2022. With its massive mid-band spectrum, you can expect better coverage and user experience. Let's check the advantages of NSA 5G.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments