Apple AirPods Pro 2 Arrive in India: Check Price and Features

Apple finally brought the AirPods Pro 2 to its fans globally on Wednesday's launch event. The AirPods Pro first generation has been a massive success. The pricing for the second-gen AirPods Pro is almost the same as well. But in terms of performance, the AirPods Pro 2 should leave the previous generation far behind. Check out its complete specifications and price here.

AirPods Pro 2 Price

AirPods Pro 2 have launched in India for Rs 26,900. The product will be available for pre-order on September 9 in India and will go on open sale from September 23, 2022.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Specifications

In terms of design, the AirPods Pro 2 are almost identical to the AirPods Pro first gen. But the AirPods Pro 2 ship with the new H2 chip and unlock the kind of audio experience for consumers that AirPods Pro first gen would never be able to. Apple has added major upgrades to the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Transparency Mode.

Now, customers will also be able to enjoy the Touch control for media playback and volume adjustments with the AirPods Pro 2. The battery life has been improved, and the AirPods Pro 2 will come with a brand new charging case. With the new H2 chip, the power of ANC is twice that of the first generation AirPods Pro. Apple said that the AirPods Pro 2 would further offer a unique way to experience Spatial Audio that's even more immersive.

Where the battery life is concerned, the AirPods Pro 2 can deliver a performance of 6 hours without the charging case, and with the charging case, the performance time goes up to 30 hours with ANC. Customers can also personalise the charging case with their individual Memoji now.