iPhone SE 4 Might Get 5.7-Inch to 6.1-Inch LCD or OLED Screen

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

Apple is reportedly considering adopting a 6.1-inch OLED panel from two different sources in the iPhone SE 4, according to a recent tweet by Young (via 9to5Mac). A 5.7-inch to 6.1-inch LCD panel from two distinct suppliers is another option available to the Cupertino company.

Highlights

  • The iPhone SE 4 is said to have a 6.1 LCD screen and be the same size as the iPhone XR.
  • It is the rumoured successor of the iPhone SE (2022).
  • A 5.7-inch to 6.1-inch LCD panel from two distinct suppliers is another option available to the Cupertino company.

Follow Us

iPhone SE

The iPhone SE 4 is said to have a 6.1-inch LCD screen and be the same size as the iPhone XR. It is the rumoured successor of the iPhone SE (2022). Apple has not yet decided on the display size or technology for the iPhone SE 4, according to a recent report citing Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) CEO Ross Young. In contrast to recent rumours that the iPhone SE 4 could be released in the spring of 2023, it is thought that the Cupertino company is aiming for a 2024 release.

iPhone SE 4 Specifications and Features (Rumoured)

Apple is reportedly considering adopting a 6.1-inch OLED panel from two different sources in the iPhone SE 4, according to a recent tweet by Young (via 9to5Mac). A 5.7-inch to 6.1-inch LCD panel from two distinct suppliers is another option available to the Cupertino company. Recent reports claim that the iPhone SE 4 will look like the iPhone XR and have the same design. Instead of the often present heavy bezels found on iPhone SE devices, it is anticipated to have a big display with a notch, narrow bezels, and Face ID.

The iPhone SE 4's cost may increase if the 6.1-inch OLED panel is used, compared to maintaining its lower cost if the LCD screen is used. Additionally, those who now own an iPhone SE and prefer a tiny form factor may be turned off by the larger 6.1-inch screen. Young has previously predicted that the 6.1-inch LCD screen of the iPhone SE 4 will have a notch on top of the screen.

iPhone SE (2022) Specification and Other Details

To recall, there is a 4.7-inch HD Retina display on the iPhone SE of the current generation (2022). The phone has substantial top and bottom bezels, as well as a physical home button. The A15 Bionic chip powers the smartphone. It has a front-facing 7MP selfie camera and a 12MP back camera for optics. In India, the iPhone SE (2022) was released earlier this year with a starting price of Rs 43,900.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel 5G Supported Smartphones as of Today
Airtel 5G Supported Smartphones as of Today
Airtel 5G is live in 8 cities and works on all 5G handsets. This visual story provides a complete list of smartphones that support Airtel 5G Plus.
By Srikapardhi
Jio 5G has Reached these Cities of India Already, Did You Know?
Jio 5G has Reached these Cities of India Already, Did You Know?
Jio 5G Services are live in 6 cities already. Check the cities and circles as invited Jio Customers can enjoy Unlimited Jio 5G services on 5G SA-supported devices until the roll-out is complete.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments