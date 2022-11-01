iPhone SE 4 Might Get 5.7-Inch to 6.1-Inch LCD or OLED Screen

The iPhone SE 4 is said to have a 6.1-inch LCD screen and be the same size as the iPhone XR. It is the rumoured successor of the iPhone SE (2022). Apple has not yet decided on the display size or technology for the iPhone SE 4, according to a recent report citing Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) CEO Ross Young. In contrast to recent rumours that the iPhone SE 4 could be released in the spring of 2023, it is thought that the Cupertino company is aiming for a 2024 release.

iPhone SE 4 Specifications and Features (Rumoured)

Apple is reportedly considering adopting a 6.1-inch OLED panel from two different sources in the iPhone SE 4, according to a recent tweet by Young (via 9to5Mac). A 5.7-inch to 6.1-inch LCD panel from two distinct suppliers is another option available to the Cupertino company. Recent reports claim that the iPhone SE 4 will look like the iPhone XR and have the same design. Instead of the often present heavy bezels found on iPhone SE devices, it is anticipated to have a big display with a notch, narrow bezels, and Face ID.

The iPhone SE 4's cost may increase if the 6.1-inch OLED panel is used, compared to maintaining its lower cost if the LCD screen is used. Additionally, those who now own an iPhone SE and prefer a tiny form factor may be turned off by the larger 6.1-inch screen. Young has previously predicted that the 6.1-inch LCD screen of the iPhone SE 4 will have a notch on top of the screen.

iPhone SE (2022) Specification and Other Details

To recall, there is a 4.7-inch HD Retina display on the iPhone SE of the current generation (2022). The phone has substantial top and bottom bezels, as well as a physical home button. The A15 Bionic chip powers the smartphone. It has a front-facing 7MP selfie camera and a 12MP back camera for optics. In India, the iPhone SE (2022) was released earlier this year with a starting price of Rs 43,900.