Gmail ‘Undo Send’ Timer Limit Extended via New Update

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

To use the functionality, open a web browser on a desktop or laptop and navigate to Gmail. Click Settings, followed by See All Settings, in the top right corner of the screen. Select the cancellation period under Undo Send by going there.

Highlights

  • Google's Gmail has become the most popular option.
  • To use the functionality, open a web browser on a desktop or laptop and navigate to Gmail.
  • The user-set timer will determine how long it will take to use the Undo Send feature to retrieve transmitted emails.

Follow Us

Gmail

In the beginning, there were a number of email providers, but Google's Gmail has become the most popular option. Its user interface is quite straightforward and easy to use. The "Compose" button in Gmail is a fantastic illustration of how frequently used activities are prominently indicated. It has large, distinct markings. It can be challenging to remember it, though, in contrast to writing and sending an email. The ability to postpone sending emails after pressing the send button is available in Gmail.

"Undo Send" is the term used by Gmail for the feature that allows you to postpone sending an email, and it is simple to use. The functionality, though, needs to be set up properly.

Here’s How To Make Use of the New Feature

To use the functionality, open a web browser on a desktop or laptop and navigate to Gmail. Click Settings, followed by See All Settings, in the top right corner of the screen. Select the cancellation period under Undo Send by going there. It would be prudent to choose the longest amount of time even though Google only allows 5, 10, 20, or 30 seconds. Click Save changes at the bottom.

When the setting is enabled, and the timer is set, Gmail will display a floating pop-up inside the main window when an email is sent with the words "Message sent" and the options to "Undo" or "View message." It goes without saying that selecting Undo will stop the email in its tracks and return it to the Drafts folder.

Undo Send in Gmail might not be the best name. Because the feature only permits email recall for a little period of time, it can be a little perplexing. In particular, Gmail keeps the email even after the send button has been pressed. When Undo Send is turned on, an email that has already been sent does not immediately reach its recipients. Instead, the email is transferred to what might be called an "Outbox" from the Drafts folder.

The user-set timer will determine how long it will take to use the Undo Send feature to retrieve transmitted emails. A message that was sent just a short while ago cannot be undone, though. In essence, the feature is unable to bring back an email that has been sent out of the user's account and is in transit. Setting the maximum permissible time in the Undo Send setting is, therefore a wise decision. Users will then have a 30-second window after sending an email to change their minds and stop it from going out into the world.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel 5G 4G SIM: How to Get the SIM Home Delivered
Airtel 5G 4G SIM: How to Get the SIM Home Delivered
As Airtel delivers 5G 4G SIM Cards right to the doorsteps, Customers can enjoy Airtel 5G Services with ease and comfort.
By Srikapardhi
Airtel 5G Supported Smartphones as of Today
Airtel 5G Supported Smartphones as of Today
Airtel 5G is live in 8 cities and works on all 5G handsets. This visual story provides a complete list of smartphones that support Airtel 5G Plus.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments