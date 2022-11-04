Now Hide Your Last Seen & Online Status in WhatsApp

The business wants to put an emphasis on privacy with the online status hiding feature. In the past few months, WhatsApp has introduced a number of new privacy-related features. The platform's end-to-end encryption, according to the company, prevents anyone besides the message's sender and recipient from reading chats. Not even Meta, the parent company, or WhatsApp.

WhatsApp is probably what you use if you have a smartphone to send and receive messages from your friends and family. You might occasionally want access to some of WhatsApp's cool hidden features, such as the ability to hide specific chats from view on other people's phones. Additionally, if you value security and privacy, you might be interested in learning how to chat on WhatsApp without being visible online. A few months ago, WhatsApp introduced the online status-hiding feature, which is now accessible to all users on the iOS and Android operating systems. Here’s how to hide your online status:

Step 1: Users of Android or iOS must update the WhatsApp application.
Step 2: Open the WhatsApp app on your phone in step two.
Step 3: Access the Settings section.
Step 4: After that, select Account settings.
Step 5: Navigate to the Privacy section.
Step 6: Click on Last seen & online
Step 7: You can choose "who can see when I'm online" at this point.
Step 8: Modify the setting to meet your needs.

Well, that's it! Verify whether your last seen status is visible on WhatsApp on your friend's phone. Change the settings to "My contacts" when you want to once more let your contacts know when you were last seen. The simplest way to read and respond to your Whatsapp messages without alerting your contacts to your online status is through this method.

Recently, WhatsApp added a few new features, including the eagerly anticipated Communities. The instant messaging platform also added some features for groups, including 1024 group participants, 32-person video calls, and more. According to WhatsApp, these features will be accessible within the upcoming months.

