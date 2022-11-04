OneWeb and Paratus Establish a Connection Agreement for Angola

Reported by Yash Bhardwaj 0

A network hosting facility and 16 antennas will make up the teleport, which will connect to OneWeb's LEO infrastructure to link Africa and the rest of the world. The choice of Paratus Group as OneWeb's chosen partner to install the gateway in Angola reaffirms our exceptional expertise in developing world-class telecommunications infrastructure in Africa, said Rolf Mendelsohn, Chief Technical Officer.

Highlights

  • A number of nations in the region will receive low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite services from the new gateway.
  • In order to carry out their strategy of using Angola as the regional communications centre, they are now moving forward by a significant amount.
  • There are two data centres, one with more than 1,500 servers and the other with more than 7,000 servers.

Follow Us

OneWeb

The Angolan city of Luanda will get a gateway thanks to a multi-year partnership between global telecoms company OneWeb and pan-African network operator Paratus Group. In the second half of 2023, it will be put into service. A number of nations in the region will receive low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite services from the new gateway, which will also make it easier to connect underserved enterprises, governments, institutions of higher learning, clinics, and hospitals with high-speed, low-latency access.

Additional Information Regarding the Connection Agreement

A network hosting facility and 16 antennas will make up the teleport, which will connect to OneWeb's LEO infrastructure to link Africa and the rest of the world. This agreement, along with the recently established Paratus fibre connection to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the opening of the Paratus Group's data centres in Zambia and Namibia, and coverage in all of the Angolan provinces, show that Paratus has the necessary infrastructure to offer a highly advanced network hub in Angola and one that permits expansion outside of its borders.

In order to carry out their strategy of using Angola as the regional communications centre, they are now moving forward by a significant amount. The choice of Paratus Group as OneWeb's chosen partner to install the gateway in Angola reaffirms our exceptional expertise in developing world-class telecommunications infrastructure in Africa, said Rolf Mendelsohn, Chief Technical Officer.

On its property, Paratus Angola has two data centres, according to the Data Centre Dynamics website. There are two data centres, one with more than 1,500 servers and the other with more than 7,000 servers. The current occupancy rate for Data Center 1 is 100%. This is the first of several OneWeb gateways that will be installed in Africa.

Reported By

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel 5G 4G SIM: How to Get the SIM Home Delivered
Airtel 5G 4G SIM: How to Get the SIM Home Delivered
As Airtel delivers 5G 4G SIM Cards right to the doorsteps, Customers can enjoy Airtel 5G Services with ease and comfort.
By Srikapardhi
Airtel 5G Supported Smartphones as of Today
Airtel 5G Supported Smartphones as of Today
Airtel 5G is live in 8 cities and works on all 5G handsets. This visual story provides a complete list of smartphones that support Airtel 5G Plus.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments