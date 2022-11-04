OneWeb and Paratus Establish a Connection Agreement for Angola

The Angolan city of Luanda will get a gateway thanks to a multi-year partnership between global telecoms company OneWeb and pan-African network operator Paratus Group. In the second half of 2023, it will be put into service. A number of nations in the region will receive low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite services from the new gateway, which will also make it easier to connect underserved enterprises, governments, institutions of higher learning, clinics, and hospitals with high-speed, low-latency access.

Additional Information Regarding the Connection Agreement

A network hosting facility and 16 antennas will make up the teleport, which will connect to OneWeb's LEO infrastructure to link Africa and the rest of the world. This agreement, along with the recently established Paratus fibre connection to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the opening of the Paratus Group's data centres in Zambia and Namibia, and coverage in all of the Angolan provinces, show that Paratus has the necessary infrastructure to offer a highly advanced network hub in Angola and one that permits expansion outside of its borders.

In order to carry out their strategy of using Angola as the regional communications centre, they are now moving forward by a significant amount. The choice of Paratus Group as OneWeb's chosen partner to install the gateway in Angola reaffirms our exceptional expertise in developing world-class telecommunications infrastructure in Africa, said Rolf Mendelsohn, Chief Technical Officer.

On its property, Paratus Angola has two data centres, according to the Data Centre Dynamics website. There are two data centres, one with more than 1,500 servers and the other with more than 7,000 servers. The current occupancy rate for Data Center 1 is 100%. This is the first of several OneWeb gateways that will be installed in Africa.