Nothing Phone (1) Offered on Flipkart for the Lowest Price

8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage are included in the Nothing Phone (1)'s base model. On Flipkart, it is offered for Rs 29,999. By offering an exchange discount that allows customers to trade in their old cellphones for up to Rs 18,500, the e-commerce site Flipkart makes the deal more sweeter.

  • The price of the gadget has now been reduced to Rs 26,999 on Flipkart.
  • To recall, a 6.55-inch AMOLED FHD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate is included on the Nothing Phone (1).
  • Moreover, there is a discount of Rs 1,500 when using a Citibank credit or debit card for a purchase and of Rs 2,000 when using the same card for EMI transactions.

Due to its unique design, the Nothing Phone (1), which was released in July of this year, immediately became popular. The initial pricing of the smartphone at launch was Rs 32,999. The price of the gadget has now been reduced to Rs 26,999 on Flipkart.

To recall, a 6.55-inch AMOLED FHD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate is included on the Nothing Phone (1). It houses a Snapdragon 778G+ processor with 8GB of RAM and 12GB of storage underneath the display. The smartphone's camera configuration includes a 50MP dual camera setup in the back and a 16MP selfie camera up front. On top of Android 12, it utilises the Nothing OS UI. With its 4,500mAh battery, 33W wired charging, 15W Qi wireless charging, and 5W reverse charging are all supported.

How to benefit from the Flipkart Nothing Phone (1) Discount

Three storage variants of the Nothing Phone (1), with prices ranging from Rs 32,999 to Rs 38,999, were introduced in India. Later, the company had a Rs 1,000 price increase across all models, bringing the base price to Rs 33,999. The price of the smartphone is currently as low as Rs 26,999.

Moreover, there is a discount of Rs 1,500 when using a Citibank credit or debit card for a purchase and of Rs 2,000 when using the same card for EMI transactions. In addition, customers who use Axis Bank credit cards from Flipkart will receive 5% cash back. The Nothing Phone (1) is available for as little as Rs 26,999, thanks to these discounts.

The NothingOS 1.1.6 upgrade based on Android 12 has begun rolling out to the Nothing Phone (1) units in India. The update introduced eagerly anticipated features, including Jio 5G connectivity support and Google AR Core.

Jio 5G has Reached these Cities of India Already, Did You Know?
Jio 5G has Reached these Cities of India Already, Did You Know?
Jio 5G Services are live in 6 cities already. Check the cities and circles as invited Jio Customers can enjoy Unlimited Jio 5G services on 5G SA-supported devices until the roll-out is complete.
By Srikapardhi
Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max Key Differences
Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max Key Differences
Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max features the Always-On display, 48MP camera, Crash Detection, Emergency SOS via satellite, and Dynamic Island notifications and activities features.
By Srikapardhi
