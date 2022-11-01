Indus Towers Takes Back what it Said about Vodafone Idea Equity Conversion

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

On Monday, Vi came out with a clarification on the matter and said that this was not the case and that the Indus report had gotten it wrong. The telco said that it is already in talks with Indus Towers to take corrective measures. Indus Towers came out with a clarification on Tuesday morning and has removed the paragraph titled Govt Stake in VIL from the quarterly report. 

Highlights

  • Indus Towers, a major telecom infrastructure company in India, has just revised its report on the results for Q2 FY23.
  • Indus had mentioned here that govt won't convert the interest dues into equity in Vi until the time the stock price of the company reaches Rs 10. 
  • This means that govt can proceed with the conversion of interest into equity in Vi anytime it wants.

Follow Us

Vodafone Idea

Indus Towers, a major telecom infrastructure company in India, has just revised its report on the results for Q2 FY23. On Oct 27, 2022, Indus published the quarterly report and under Section 5 - Management Discussion and Analysis on page number 14, the company has now deleted the paragraph titled 'Govt Stake in VIL'. Indus said that this paragraph was included erroneously in the report. For the unaware, Indus had mentioned here that govt won't convert the interest dues into equity in Vi until the time the stock price of the company reaches Rs 10.

On Monday, Vi came out with a clarification on the matter and said that this was not the case and that the Indus report had gotten it wrong. The telco said that it is already in talks with Indus Towers to take corrective measures. Indus Towers came out with a clarification on Tuesday morning and has removed the paragraph titled Govt Stake in VIL from the quarterly report.

This means that govt can proceed with the conversion of interest into equity in Vi anytime it wants. Until the time govt doesn't convert the dues into equity, VIL (Vodafone Idea Limited) won't be able to issue OCDs (optional convertible debentures) to the American Tower Company (ATC).

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Jio 5G has Reached these Cities of India Already, Did You Know?
Jio 5G has Reached these Cities of India Already, Did You Know?
Jio 5G Services are live in 6 cities already. Check the cities and circles as invited Jio Customers can enjoy Unlimited Jio 5G services on 5G SA-supported devices until the roll-out is complete.
By Srikapardhi
Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max Key Differences
Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max Key Differences
Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max features the Always-On display, 48MP camera, Crash Detection, Emergency SOS via satellite, and Dynamic Island notifications and activities features.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments