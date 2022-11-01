Meghbela Broadband 200 Mbps Plan is Truly a Decent Package with Bundled OTT

Meghbela Broadband is offering consumers a 200 Mbps plan through its website, and this plan is truly a decent package when bundled with OTT (over-the-top) benefits. The 200 Mbps plan from Meghbela broadband is a little costly but is worth it if you don't have any other option, such as Jio or Airtel, in your area. The name of the 200 Mbps plan from Meghbela broadband is 'Velocity Voice Gold'. This is a plan that can help you do everything you want to on the internet, sitting at your home comfortably. 200 Mbps plans are generally more than what a normal consumer requires. If you have a big family with multiple devices connected, then a 200 Mbps plan makes sense.

Meghbela Broadband 200 Mbps Plan Benefits

The 200 Mbps plan from Meghbela Broadband comes with unlimited data. The company hasn't mentioned any FUP (fair-usage-policy) limit on the website under the plan details or the terms and conditions. This plan will cost users Rs 1599 per month. This price includes GST, so there will be no more charges. But yes, if you are purchasing a new connection, then you will have to pay Rs 2000 for the Android Box that the company provides. This charge would be a refundable security deposit. There will also be installation and activation charges.

The OTT benefits of this plan include Meghbela TV, ZEE5, Addatimes, HoiChoi, Hubhopper, Bongo, Voice, SonyLIV, and Voot. In case you have Airtel or Jio's fiber services available in your area, then it would be better to go with them. What's also worth noting here is that Meghbela Broadband is a regional service provider. You won't get the services of the company in every part of the country. There are higher speed plans available as well. Meghbela's fiber plans range between 60 Mbps to 1 Gbps speed. If you are thinking of getting this plan, let us know in the comments below.