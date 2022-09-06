Excitel has a 200 Mbps Broadband Plan for Just Rs 400 Per Month

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

The 200 Mbps broadband plan from Excitel doesn't come for a standalone monthly subscription. If you want this plan, you can take it either for 3 months, 6 months, 9 months, or 12 months. The 3 months plan would cost users Rs 592 per month. So the total cost would be Rs 592 x 3 + 18% GST. In the same manner, the six months plan costs Rs 522 per month.

Excitel

Excitel, a fast-growing internet service provider (ISP) in India, has some of the most affordable broadband plans when you compare its offerings with the largest ISPs in the country, including JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber. If you go to Excitel's website right now, you will find some of the most affordable high-speed plans offered by any company in India. The 200 Mbps from Excitel could be purchased at a measly cost of Rs 400 per month. If you are in search of a high-speed broadband plan with a tight budget, Excitel could be an ideal option for you. Let's take a look at the 200 Mbps plan from the company that we are talking about.

Excitel 200 Mbps Broadband Plan

The 200 Mbps broadband plan from Excitel doesn't come for a standalone monthly subscription. If you want this plan, you can take it either for 3 months, 6 months, 9 months, or 12 months. The 3 months plan would cost users Rs 592 per month. So the total cost would be Rs 592 x 3 + 18% GST. In the same manner, the six months plan costs Rs 522 per month. So here, the total cost would be Rs 522 x 6 + 18% GST. The 9 and 12 months plans cost Rs 424 and Rs 400 per month, respectively. The payment by the customer will have to be made in a lump sum manner.

You cannot purchase OTT (over-the-top) add-ons offered by the company with this plan. The OTT bundles are only offered with the 300 Mbps, and 400 Mbps plans to the consumers. Another thing that you should know about Excitel's service is that it isn't available everywhere in the country. But the company is putting efforts and money into expanding to new locations. Also, the plans from Excitel offer truly unlimited data without any monthly fair usage policy (FUP) restrictions at all. To purchase this plan, you can visit Excitel's website or just call the company's customer care number.

