Airtel Payments Bank (APB) is a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in the country. The entity was launched back in January 2017. Within a short span, Airtel Payments Bank has already turned profitable. The banking subsidiary from Airtel gives its customers a cashless way to bank and make transactions online to pay for utility bills or send money to friends/family. Even though it has been years since Airtel Payments Bank was launched, let's take a look at its features in 2022.

Airtel Payments Bank Savings Account Features in 2022

Airtel Payments Bank allows Airtel customers to open savings accounts. To sign up for an account, you need to download the Airtel Thanks app. The company says that with APB, customers will get a free personal accident insurance cover of Rs 1 lakh. Further, the interest on savings can go up to 6%. Customers are also offered an online debit card.

Airtel Payments Bank also allows customers to deposit cash through its several banking points located across the nation. Customers can also withdraw cash through the banking points or select ATM machines. There are also IMPS and UPI services available for customers to transfer money to other people.

Through Airtel Payments Bank, customers can pay mobile/DTH and utility bills as well. There's an Airtel Money Wallet that users can utilise for recharging or making bill payments.

APB also offers services for businesses, including corporates, startups, and SMEs. Airtel said that it offers Salary Management Solution and Cash Management Solutions to its business customers. You can also visit Airtel's official website or Airtel Payments Bank's website to check for more details. Alternatively, customers can get in touch with the telco's customer care team to get help with opening a new savings account and learning how to access all of its features.

Airtel Payments Bank is now also on WhatsApp. To get more details about that, click here.