Reliance Jio, India's number one telecom operator, is offering prizes worth up to Rs 10,00,000 or Rs 10 lakh every day to the customers who are recharging with its plans between September 6 and September 11, 2022. The company is giving this offer for 6 days to celebrate the occasion of completing six years in the business. The customers recharging with prepaid plans worth Rs 299 or more between the offer period will be eligible to win prizes. Jio said that this offer is not applicable to users in the Tamil Nadu circle. Since there wasn't any other circle specifically mentioned where the offer won't be applicable, it can be assumed that apart from users in Tamil Nadu, Jio users across India would be eligible to take advantage of this offer and win something.

The other terms and conditions of the offer weren't detailed by Jio on its Twitter post. On September 5, 2022, Jio completed six years in the business. The telco announced 4G network services back on September 5, 2016. The offer is already live, and customers recharging will be able to win some prizes from the telco.

Note that Jio allows unlimited queuing of prepaid plans. Thus, even if you have an active prepaid plan, you can recharge with your favourite prepaid from Jio to become eligible for the offer. This offer is likely not available for the postpaid customers of the telco. But again, the terms and conditions weren't detailed by the telco on its social media post.