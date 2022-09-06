Apple Watch 8 Pro Bands May Have Extreme Sports Theme

The Apple Watch Pro, which is expected to make its debut at the iPhone 14 series 'Far Out' launch event on Wednesday, is perhaps the item that is most anticipated right now. Apple releases multiple bands to go with the smartwatches, and they support a variety of watch faces. Apple Watch Pro users will get access to unique bands and watch faces, according to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg. The Cupertino-based company is reportedly launching a new model that will be "cheaper than the Apple Watch SE," according to a separate Apple Watch-related development.

Details and Specifications for the Apple Watch Pro

A new set of bands for the Apple Watch Pro will "be quite wide-ranging and play into the extreme sports motif," according to the first report from Gurman, who tweeted it. Additionally, he claims that "some really info-packed faces for fitness metrics" will be there. He might be referring to watch faces with dense faces, which display different stats on the home screen. On this, there is no consensus. He continues by saying that, unlike the Apple Watch Series 7, the wristwatch won't feature "flat sides." He also said that there would be a new programmable button on the left side. This implies that you can set up that particular button to perform a certain task, like launching a specific application.

The second development was revealed by a New York Times report, as reported by 9to5mac. According to the rumour, Apple plans to introduce a new Apple Watch model that will be "cheaper than the Apple Watch SE" and "compete more aggressively for young smartwatch buyers." The business reportedly seeks to capitalise on the rising trend of parents giving their children wearables as temporary telephone because "miniature screens reduce difficulties like internet addiction.”

The device "will be unveiled with several new versions of the watch, including a high-end wearable for serious sports that will compete with fitness trackers created by major competitor Garmin," according to the report. On September 7 (Wednesday), at the 'Far Out' event, which will also introduce the iPhone 14 series, both the Apple Watch Pro and this allegedly inexpensive Apple Watch device will reportedly be released alongside the Apple Watch Series 8.