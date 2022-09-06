iPhone 14 Series to Bring Bigger Camera Lenses

At the company's "Far out" event on September 7, the iPhone 14 series, which will include four models—the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max—is anticipated to be announced. Leaks concerning the upcoming iPhone models have been widespread as the Apple presentation draws nearer. Now, a new image leak of a purported iPhone 14 Pro case suggests that the upcoming Pro model may have larger cameras. It implies that the iPhone 14 Pro's all lenses, flash, and lidar scanner may be larger than those of the iPhone 13 Pro. Separately, a tipsters has offered some potential cover colour choices for the iPhone 14 variants.

The Release of the iPhone 14 Series and Other Information

The "Far Out" launch event that Apple will hold on September 7 is ready to go. The Cupertino behemoth is anticipated to introduce the iPhone 14 series at the event, along with new iPad and Apple Watch devices. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, as well as the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, are reportedly part of the series. The iPhone 14 Plus branding may be present on the rumoured iPhone 14 Max. The new Apple A16 Bionic chip is anticipated to power the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, while the ordinary iPhone 14 versions may use the older A15 Bionic CPU.

In a recent article, the South Korean blog Naver displayed the iPhone 14 Pro case on an iPhone 13 Pro, indicating that the upcoming model will have larger camera rings. Apple reportedly increased the size of the lenses, flash, and lidar scanner in the new iPhone 14 Pro in addition to the camera system. What Apple is now leaning towards is unclear.

Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) has also tweeted what appear to be case photos of the iPhone 14 lineup. For all the anticipated iPhone 14 variants, the tipster has provided leather and silicone case alternatives. According to the source, Apple will release leather cases for the new models in the colours fir green, bright orange, brown, golden brown, and midnight blue. The silicon cases are reportedly offered in the following hues: elderberry, chalk pink, crimson, lilac, sun glow, succulent, midnight, and succulent.