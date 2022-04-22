Airtel Payments Bank is on WhatsApp, What You Should Know

Airtel Payments Bank, one of the most successful online payments banks in India, is available for customers directly on WhatsApp for banking services. If opening the application on your smartphone is a hassle, don’t worry; you can do online banking with Airtel Payments Bank directly through WhatsApp. To get started, just text a ‘Hi’ on ‘8800688006’.

Top Features of WhatsApp Banking With Airtel Payments Bank

One of the most appreciated features of online banking with WhatsApp is that you don’t have to worry about the service going down. Even on holidays, the online banking service will be available for you via WhatsApp. The company promises 24/7 banking via WhatsApp. Everything is end-to-end encrypted to keep things safe. Further, there are no delays in responding to the customer.

Be it banking services, buying gift cards and gold, FASTag services, loans, recharges and bill payments, you can do it all via WhatsApp with Airtel Payments Bank.

Your account information is not shared with anyone, and you also don’t need to enter any confidential information such as a PIN on WhatsApp.

Customers aren’t charged anything extra for leveraging WhatsApp to do online banking services with Airtel Payments Bank. Even when you are not an Airtel Payments Bank customer, you can use the WhatsApp chatbot of the company to get answers to any queries you have. All you need to do to get started is text ‘hi’ on the number above.

You also don’t need to explicitly register on WhatsApp for Airtel Payments Bank. You can just send a ‘hi’ on the number above, and things will start rolling for you. The chat will have a green verified sign on the profile to help you identify that you are chatting with a legitimate business account of Airtel Payments Bank.

If you want to stop receiving alerts on WhatsApp from Airtel Payments Bank, just type ‘Stop’ and send in the chat. That should be enough. If you have unsubscribed but want to subscribe again, you can send a ‘hi’ again on the number mentioned above.