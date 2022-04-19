WhatsApp to Bring New Update to Last Seen Feature for Chats

WhatsApp, one of the largest online texting applications in the world, is going to bring a new update for its iOS users. Under this update, the company is focusing on bringing a change to the ‘Last Seen’ feature. It is one of the most crucial features for many who use the app on a daily. With the existing settings, if a user hides last seen from his/her contacts, it applies to all the chats. Because of this, you can’t see anyone else’s last seen as well. Even if you want to hide it from one person, because of the way WhatsApp’s last seen feature settings works, it will be hidden from all contacts.

But according to a WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp users will soon be able to make changes to the last seen settings for particular chats also. With this, if you want to hide your last seen status, you can do it conveniently for one particular chart also.

WhatsApp Users Will Get Two Different Options to Hide Last Seen Status

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out this feature for iOS users initially. Now users will get two different options to hide their last seen status. In the first option, they will get the convenience of hiding the last seen status from everyone, and in the second option, they will get the facility of hiding the last seen status from a particular chat.

The company is working on rolling out a host of new exciting features for its users across the globe. This particular last seen status feature will also come for android users in the future. WhatsApp is also reported to be working on a new feature that will allow users to send big files, which they currently can’t do. This will allow the social media texting application to keep its edge over other texting applications such as Telegram and more.