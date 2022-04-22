Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Launched in India, Check Price

Samsung has just launched the Galaxy M53 5G in India with a MediaTek chipset meant for semi-mid-range smartphones. The Galaxy M53 5G comes with a decent display and has a quad-camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor. There’s a pretty big battery inside the device, and it is the successor to the Galaxy M52 5G, which launched in India last year.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G has launched in India with a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. There’s Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top, and the device will run on One 4.1 based on Android 12 out of the box.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Users can expand the RAM by up to an additional 8GB with Samsung’s ‘RAM PLUS’ feature.

As mentioned above, the smartphone comes with a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 108MP primary sensor, 2MP depth sensor, 2MP macro sensor, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. At the front, there’s a 32MP sensor for selfies and video calling.

The internal storage can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. The Galaxy M53 5G packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. Let’s take a look at the price of the device.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Price in India

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G will be available in two memory variants in India. The base variant will come with 6GB+128GB for Rs 23,999 and the superior variant will come with 8GB+128GB for Rs 25,999. Samsung said the pricing is inclusive of a Rs 2500 instant discount for ICICI Bank credit card and EMI transactions.

The smartphone will be available in Green and Blue colour options in India. Its first sale will start on April 29, 2022, from 12 PM via the Amazon India website. Select M series users will also get an additional discount of Rs 2,000 on the purchase of Galaxy M53 5G, said Samsung.