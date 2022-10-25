iPhone 13 Best Price Offer after Flipkart and Amazon Sale Over

iPhone 13 is one of the best-selling premium phones in India. Because it got a massive price cut and the iPhone 14 was a vanilla upgrade, users went aggressive for the iPhone 13 series devices during the Flipkart and Amazon festival sales. The iPhone 13 was available at a huge discount during the sale. But even now, when the sale is over, you can get it for a great price. The iPhone 13 series right now starts at Rs 69,900 on the official website of Apple. The iPhone 13 mini, on the other hand, starts at Rs 64,900. Both are 128GB variants and are great deals in a standalone manner if you are purchasing them from Apple.

Apple iPhone 13 Price

iPhone 13 series is available on several platforms at different prices. At the best price, it is currently available on Croma. Croma is a Tata Group-owned electronics retailer that sells via both online and offline channels.

iPhone 13 is available for Rs 64,990 on Croma. This is the 128GB variant that we are talking about. Users can further get an instant discount of Rs 3,000 if they make the purchase via an HDFC Bank credit card. Via a Yes Bank credit card, users will get a 10% cashback up to Rs 750.

iPhone 13 is available for Rs 65,900 on Reliance Digital, while on Flipkart, it is available for Rs 66,990. The Pro models are available on the official website of Apple as well as Amazon India.

With the instant discount of Rs 3,000, the final price of the iPhone would come down to Rs 61,990 on Croma. This is a much better price than what you would have to pay if you were going to buy the smartphone directly from Apple.

The iPhone 13 is still a decent flagship even though the iPhone 14 series is now available in the Indian market. Consumers did not really find any big changes in the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 14, except for in the Pro models.