ZEE5 Premium Content to be Available for Free Until this Date

ZEE5, one of the largest OTT (over-the-top) platforms in India, is currently offering its premium content to users for free. To put things in perspective, the annual subscription of ZEE5 costs Rs 699, while the regular 3-month subscription costs Rs 399. These are the only two plans users can purchase if they want to get access to the premium content of ZEE5. But right now, users can watch the premium titles on ZEE5 for free. The offer has been rolled out by the company as part of the festivities in India and will stay until October 28, 2022. The offer has been available since October 22, 2022.

A slew of premium and successful SVoD (subscription-based video-on-demand) content titles will be available for free to the users. This will enable Indians who haven't yet experienced how ZEE5 Premium works to get exposure. This will also drive the attention of the users on the platform. Note that not every premium content will be available under the offer from the company.

Around 35+ premium titles across different genres will be available for AVoD audiences, including fiction, thrillers and romances. Titles such as Kedarnath, Dream Girl, Rashmi Rocket, and more will be available for users to stream for free. This is a good time for users who want to watch these premium titles for free to stream them at ZEE5.