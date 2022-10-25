WhatsApp Services Restored Now: What You Should Know

WhatsApp is not working for several million users across the globe. The outage has caused the messages to be left undelivered. The company has already started restoring the texting services. At 2:21 PM IST, WhatsApp messages started getting delivered. The exact time of the outage is unclear. What was the reason behind the said outage is also unclear at the moment. But it is regarded as one of the biggest WhatsApp outages. What's interesting is that this outage isn't just in India, but it is also for users across the world.

WhatsApp is used by billions of users across the globe, and it is a pretty scary thought if the app stops working for a significant amount of time. While WhatsApp was down, other Meta-owned platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram, were working just fine. The app should be working fine now. If in case it is still not working right now, then just restart the device.