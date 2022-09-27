Instagram to Increase Story Time Limit to 60 Seconds

According to reports, Instagram will increase the 15-second time restriction for Instagram Stories to 60 seconds. Instagram Stories were previously divided into distinct portions if they lasted longer than 15 seconds. Towards the end of last year, the social media business allegedly started testing the change with a small group of users. Instagram launched its Family Center and parental control capabilities in India earlier this month. Back in March, Meta had made announcements about the Family Center tool and the parental control capabilities. A recent fine of EUR 405 million (approximately Rs 3,200 crore) was levied on the company for breaking stringent European Union data privacy laws.

Instagram Story Time Limit Extended

Instagram has stated that it is extending the 15-second time restriction for Instagram stories to 60 seconds in a recent TechCrunch story. A user's video used to be divided into smaller portions if it was longer than 15 seconds in the past. This made adding videos to Instagram Stories, as well as tagging and mentioning other users, more difficult. As was previously reported, Instagram is said to have started testing the new update with a small group of users toward the close of the previous year.

Instagram also launched Family Center and parental control capabilities in India earlier this month. Parents and guardians can receive materials and methods for monitoring from top specialists at the Family Center. These tools will enable them to set time limits and monitor how much time their children are spending on Instagram. A part of Meta's efforts to safeguard kids who actively use its social media apps is the addition of new parental controls.

A recent fine of EUR 405 million (approximately Rs 3,200 crore) was levied against Instagram for breaking stringent European Union data privacy laws. Teenagers' personal information was discovered to have been improperly handled by the Meta-owned social media platform. The investigation by the Irish Data Protection Commission revealed that individuals between the ages of 13 and 17 had their personal information displayed on Instagram. The parent company of Instagram, Meta, stated that it disagrees with the manner in which the penalty was determined and that it intends to challenge the penalty issued by the watchdog.