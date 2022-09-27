Google Pixel 7 Pro Full Specifications Leak Online

On October 6, the Google Pixel 7 series is scheduled to be released. Two gadgets, one ordinary and one Pro variant, will be unwrapped by Google. The majority of information regarding the most recent Pixel phones has leaked online, despite there still being one week. The business has also confirmed some of the information. The good news is that India will also get the Pixel 7 series. Although the precise launch date has not yet been disclosed, Google is anticipated to do so shortly.

Yogesh Brar, a tipper, has recently proposed the essential details about the Google Pixel 7 Pro. The business has also stated that the flagship smartphone would be powered by Google's Tensor G2 chip, which is in its second generation. It is said to be supported by the Titan security chip, which was created especially to help safeguard your most sensitive data.

Google Pixel 7 Pro Specifications and Features

The device will continue to have a punch-hole display on the front, much like every other Android smartphone on the market. According to rumours, the Pixel 7 Pro would have a sizable 6.7-inch OLED screen with QHD+ quality. For a smoother scrolling experience, the display is anticipated to refresh at 120Hz. The referenced source also claims that the 5G phone would use LTPO technology, allowing it to change the refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz depending on the material displayed on the screen.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is rumoured to include three cameras on the rear for photography. According to reports, it has a 48MP telephoto camera, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and a 50MP main camera. Although the arrangement is comparable to the earlier model, it is rumoured that the 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor will be replaced by a 48MP Samsung GM1 camera. For steady videos, it is expected that the setup will support OIS and EIS. People can anticipate an 11MP front-facing camera, the same as the model from the previous year.

The Pixel 7 Pro is anticipated to come with a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant from Google. The newest Android 13 OS is likely to be pre-installed on the handset. Google is not anticipated to offer support for faster-charging speed this year. According to reports, the Pixel 7 series will only support 30W fast charging, and there won't be a charger included in the package.

Google Pixel 7 Pro Price

According to Google, the 30W charger can provide a full charge in about an hour. Under the hood of the Pixel 7 Pro is a 5,000mAh battery. It's possible that the gadget will feature wireless charging. It's anticipated that the Pixel 7 series will cost less than Rs 60,000 in India. Pricing for the Pro edition will probably be higher.