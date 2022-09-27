Google Pixel 7 Pro Full Specifications Leak Online

Reported by Palak Sharma 0

The device will continue to have a punch-hole display on the front, much like every other Android smartphone on the market. According to rumours, the Pixel 7 Pro would have a sizable 6.7-inch OLED screen with QHD+ quality. For a smoother scrolling experience, the display is anticipated to refresh at 120Hz.

Highlights

  • On October 6, the Pixel 7 Pro will be unveiled.
  • The Google Tensor G2 chip, second generation, will power it.
  • It's anticipated that the Pixel 7 series will cost less than Rs 60,000 in India.

Follow Us

Google pixel 7 pro

On October 6, the Google Pixel 7 series is scheduled to be released. Two gadgets, one ordinary and one Pro variant, will be unwrapped by Google. The majority of information regarding the most recent Pixel phones has leaked online, despite there still being one week. The business has also confirmed some of the information. The good news is that India will also get the Pixel 7 series. Although the precise launch date has not yet been disclosed, Google is anticipated to do so shortly.

Yogesh Brar, a tipper, has recently proposed the essential details about the Google Pixel 7 Pro. The business has also stated that the flagship smartphone would be powered by Google's Tensor G2 chip, which is in its second generation. It is said to be supported by the Titan security chip, which was created especially to help safeguard your most sensitive data.

Google Pixel 7 Pro Specifications and Features

The device will continue to have a punch-hole display on the front, much like every other Android smartphone on the market. According to rumours, the Pixel 7 Pro would have a sizable 6.7-inch OLED screen with QHD+ quality. For a smoother scrolling experience, the display is anticipated to refresh at 120Hz. The referenced source also claims that the 5G phone would use LTPO technology, allowing it to change the refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz depending on the material displayed on the screen.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is rumoured to include three cameras on the rear for photography. According to reports, it has a 48MP telephoto camera, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and a 50MP main camera. Although the arrangement is comparable to the earlier model, it is rumoured that the 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor will be replaced by a 48MP Samsung GM1 camera. For steady videos, it is expected that the setup will support OIS and EIS. People can anticipate an 11MP front-facing camera, the same as the model from the previous year.

The Pixel 7 Pro is anticipated to come with a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant from Google. The newest Android 13 OS is likely to be pre-installed on the handset. Google is not anticipated to offer support for faster-charging speed this year. According to reports, the Pixel 7 series will only support 30W fast charging, and there won't be a charger included in the package.

Google Pixel 7 Pro Price

According to Google, the 30W charger can provide a full charge in about an hour. Under the hood of the Pixel 7 Pro is a 5,000mAh battery. It's possible that the gadget will feature wireless charging. It's anticipated that the Pixel 7 series will cost less than Rs 60,000 in India. Pricing for the Pro edition will probably be higher.

Reported By

Palak believes that creativity and simplicity are the keys for the best articles, it helps people to understand your point in a right way. She is also a traveller, love to explore new places, meeting new people and to know about different cultures and religions is what she love. She thinks writing is an art and when a artist holds a pen they create magic with their words.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Check Out These Budget 5G Smartphones in India
Check Out These Budget 5G Smartphones in India
Top 5 Budget 5G Smartphones in India if you plan to buy one. 5G launch in India is around and this list will come in handy for you.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
5G Launch in India is Almost Here, What You Should know
5G Launch in India is Almost Here, What You Should know
5G Launch in India is around the corner. Airtel and Reliance Jio are expected to launch 5G services very soon and Vodafone Idea also has plans to launch 5G in India.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments