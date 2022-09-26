Samsung Sold Smartphones Worth More than Rs 1000 Crore on Day 1 of Amazon and Flipkart Festivals

Electronics giant Samsung India reported on Sunday that on the first day of online holiday sales at Amazon and Flipkart, it had sold more than 12 lakh Galaxy smartphones for more than Rs 1,000 crore. For the holiday season promotions, Samsung has reduced the cost of its Galaxy series smartphones by between 17 and 60 percent.

Samsung set a new record in India by selling more than 1.2 million Galaxy handsets on the first day of online holiday sales. Thanks to never-before-seen bargains on Amazon and Flipkart, Samsung Galaxy smartphones were among the most in-demand gadgets. Samsung sold Galaxy handsets valued at more than Rs 1,000 crore in a single day; in a statement, Samsung stated (via Gadgets360). Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22, Galaxy M53, Galaxy M33, M32 Prime Edition, and Galaxy M13 are just a few of the smartphones whose prices Samsung has lowered.

Samsung Discounted Prices on Smartphones

The business has disclosed discounts ranging from 17% to 38% for the high-end Galaxy S22 series. Every third smartphone sold was a Galaxy, making Samsung the leading brand on Day 1 of Amazon's Great Indian Festival. The Galaxy M13 was the top-selling item, declared Samsung. The first day of Flipkart's "Big Billion Days" sale saw Samsung claim a twofold increase in its market share. The company went on to say that Samsung was ready to strengthen its 5G and overall smartphone supremacy in the country with a strong start to the Christmas season sales. With shipments of 5.7 million units, Samsung had a 16.3 percent market share in the second quarter of 2022, according to market research firm IDC.

According to a report released by International Data Corporation (IDC) last month, the Indian smartphone market increased by 3% to 35 million devices in the April–June quarter, with Xiaomi of China taking the top spot. Chinese brands now hold the top three spots in the Indian smartphone market, with Realme and Vivo climbing up the ladder, according to IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker report. Samsung fell to fourth place in terms of volume. According to the data, 34.7 million smartphone units were shipped in the June 2022 quarter, 2.9 percent greater than the 33.8 million units shipped during the same time last year.