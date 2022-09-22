Samsung Signs Agreement to Supply 5G Solutions to US Company Comcast

In its most recent agreement as one of the top providers of 5G network services worldwide, Samsung Electronics said that it will offer 5G solutions to Comcast, the largest cable provider in the United States. As demand for reliable internet connection in the US is constantly increasing, the agreement to provide 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) is intended to assist Philadelphia-based Comcast "improve 5G connectivity" for its consumers, according to the South Korean tech giant. According to the Yonhap news agency, Samsung did not disclose the deal's value.

Further Information Regarding the Contract

According to a news release from Samsung, Comcast can more "simply and cost-effectively" provide 5G connection for consumers thanks to Samsung's 5G RAN technology "without needing to build or buy additional cell sites." As the leader in commercial 5G rollouts for wireless technology, Samsung continues to strengthen its position with this agreement, according to Mark Louison, executive vice president and head of Samsung Electronics America's network division.

Samsung is a leader in the successful delivery of 5G end-to-end solutions, including chipsets, radios, and core. With its market-leading product portfolio, which ranges from RAN and Core to private network solutions and AI-powered automation tools, Samsung propels the industry's advancement of 5G networks through continual research and development. Currently, the company offers mobile operators network solutions that enable connectivity for hundreds of millions of people worldwide.