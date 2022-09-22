Apple to Reportedly Move 25% iPhone Production from China to India

Given the escalating geopolitical tensions and supply chain concerns brought on by COVID lockdowns, Apple appears to be gradually looking to reduce its reliance on China for device manufacturing. Now, it's being said that a JP Morgan analyst predicts that by 2025, the Cupertino-based corporation would produce around 25% of its iPhone phones in India. In the near future, Apple anticipates that by the end of 2022, India will create 5% of all iPhone 14 smartphones. The manufacturer of other Apple goods outside of China might also increase as a result.

India Will Produce More iPhones by 2025

The iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and iPhone SE are among the older iPhone models that Apple presently manufactures in India. Apple will be less dependent on China for manufacturing, which may have an impact on both the pricing and general availability. The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are all currently available from Apple, and only China is allowed to produce them all.

After collaborating with Wistron to produce the iPhone 12 and iPhone SE, Apple began producing its own iPhone models in 2017. The country-based Foxconn, on the other hand, is the producer of the iPhone 13. Also mentioned by the expert was the possibility that Apple's other goods, including the Apple Watch and AirPods, would be produced elsewhere than in China. Hon Hai and Pegatron, two Taiwanese suppliers, are seen to be essential for the shifting of production to India.

The first batch of the iPhone 14 is anticipated to be finished by late October or early November. Production of the device has reportedly started in India. Around 5% of the entire iPhone 14 output is anticipated to come from the Indian production line by the end of 2022.

In related news, it has been claimed that Wistron and Tata are in negotiations to form a joint venture with the purpose of producing iPhone phones in India. It's possible that this agreement will result in a five-fold increase in Wistron's capacity to produce iPhones.