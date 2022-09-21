iPhone 12 Gets a Price Cut, but Wait More to Purchase at Better Price

After the iPhone 14 series was introduced earlier this month, the price of the iPhone 12 was drastically reduced. Even though the smartphone has been available for about two years, it is still a decent investment, especially if you're seeking for a 5G-capable phone for videos. The current price of the iPhone 12 is Rs 59,900 for the base 64GB device and Rs 64,900 for the 128GB storage variant. But in advance of its upcoming Great Indian Festival sale, Amazon is already providing a discount.

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale Offers a Discount on the iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 is available on Amazon for Rs 49,900 for the base model and Rs 56,900 for the 128GB model. Also available for Rs 64,900 is a 256GB model. Red, Black, Blue, and White are available for customers' selection. Amazon is also running exchange promotions with a maximum value of Rs 14,250. If the phone is purchased during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, it can receive an additional discount.

In 2020, Apple released the iPhone 12 with significant upgrades. The first iPhone series that enable 5G is also this one. Other than having a flat edge appearance, it resembles the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14. A larger notch is present on its front panel, although it has no negative effects on the viewing experience. The iPhone 12 features two 12MP rear cameras with 4K 60fps video recording capabilities. Cinematic mode, essentially a portrait mode for videos, is a feature of the most recent iPhones (13 and 14). MagSafe wireless charging is also supported.

The iPhone 12 will, however, be discounted to under Rs 40,000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, so we advise users to hold out for a few more days. The specific pricing for the sale event has not yet been disclosed by the platform. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 11 sale pricing have not yet been made public by Amazon. In addition, during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, Apple's MacBook Air with M1 will also receive a significant discount.