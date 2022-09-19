Xiaomi 12 Pro Price Heavily Cut on Amazon

Xiaomi introduced the Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone to the Indian market back in April. The company's current flagship product in the nation is the Xiaomi 12 Pro. The 50MP triple-rear camera arrangement on the Xiaomi 12 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU. As of right now, Xiaomi has stated that the Xiaomi 12 Pro would be offered during the forthcoming holiday season deals on Amazon and Mi Store, beginning September 22, for an effective price of Rs 45,499 (about 28% savings).

This implies that, at least during the sale, the Xiaomi 12 Pro will be among the most affordable Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered handsets in the nation. The Xiaomi 12 Pro is undoubtedly one of the most alluring offers at this price because it comes equipped with all the most cutting-edge technologies, such as a 120Hz refresh rate display, a 50MP + 50MP + 50MP camera configuration, and 120W HyperCharge rapid charging. Let's quickly review the Xiaomi 12 Pro's features, specs, and price in India.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Features and Specifications

The 6.73-inch AMOLED screen on the Xiaomi 12 Pro has a 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Dolby Vision and HDR10+ video are supported, and the display panel has a maximum brightness of 1500 nits while also providing Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. An integrated Adreno 730 GPU and an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor power the Xiaomi flagship. The smartphone has 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and 8GB/12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It comes pre-loaded with MIUI 13, based on Android 12.

A 50MP Sony IMX707 primary sensor with OIS support is part of the triple-rear camera setup that is included with the Xiaomi 12 Pro's camera system. A 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 50MP portrait lens with 2x optical zoom are also included in the smartphone. For selfies and video calls, the 32MP front camera on the Xiaomi 12 Pro is essential. A 4600mAh battery and 120W HyperCharge rapid charging capability power the Xiaomi 12 Pro. Along with 50W wireless charging, the Xiaomi flagship also enables 10W reverse wireless charging. The cost of the Xiaomi 12 Pro in 8GB + 256GB configuration is Rs 62,999. The handset also comes in a 12GB + 256GB version for Rs 69,999.