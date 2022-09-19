iPhone 15 Series all Models might Feature Dynamic Island Currently Reserved for iPhone 14 Pro

Reported by Palak Sharma 0

Next year, Apple is anticipated to make the recently unveiled Dynamic Island available on all iPhone 15 models.

Highlights

  • A new notification viewing and interaction method is called Dynamic Island.
  • Currently, only the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max versions offer it.
  • Standard iPhone 15 units may not feature Apple's ProMotion screens.

iPhone 14

Currently only available on Apple's iPhone 14 Pro models, the Dynamic Island feature is reportedly coming to all new iPhones going to launch next year. A software feature called Dynamic Island offers a novel method of showing notifications and status indications as well as interacting with them. It does this by hiding Apple's new pill and hole-punch TrueDepth camera system and is also effectively integrated into UI elements. An analyst claims that the company's ProMotion displays, which have a 120Hz refresh rate, will only be available on Pro versions.

Apple New Dynamic Feature

In a tweet, display industry researcher Ross Young (via Gadgets360) asserts that Apple would likely make the recently introduced Dynamic Island available on all iPhone 15 models next year, suggesting that it may not only be available on Pro models like the recently released iPhone 14 series. Ross further asserts that although Apple's 120Hz ProMotion displays will still only be available on the Pro versions, the Dynamic Island is anticipated to be available on all iPhone 15 models. The expert claims that the 120Hz LTPO panels present on Apple's iPhone 14 Pro models will only be available on the Pro models of the following year since BOE, Apple's current display supplier, is unable to support producing such displays in accordance with the needs of the tech giant. The display specialist continued by speculating that by 2024, less costly iPhone models would support Apple's ProMotion screens.

This year, Apple added another distinction between its ordinary iPhone and iPhone Pro models by sticking with the A15 Bionic SoC from the previous year (which includes a 5-core GPU) rather than the A16 Bionic SoC, which is presently only available in its Pro models. Since even the new Apple Watch SE 2nd Generation has been upgraded to the new SiP found in the most recent Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra models, it appears that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are the only new products announced at Apple's most recent event that uses an older generation processor.

Apple's Dynamic Island is now accessible on less expensive iPhone models, which is likely to increase developer interest in the function. However, this may also persuade some customers to put off buying an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus this year as both of these new iPhone models do not include a feature that may someday become the norm for using an iPhone.

