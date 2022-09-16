iPhone 14 is Available for Rs 73900 in India

In India, the iPhone 14 is available for sale now. The starting price of the new iPhone is Rs 79,900, the same as the iPhone 13's local launch price. Pre-orders for the iPhone 14 have been available for quite some time; interested customers must visit the Apple India shop, make the necessary payments, and reserve the model of their choice. Customers who ordered the iPhone model in advance will now start receiving their delivery starting today, and everyone else can just visit the Apple India shop, Flipkart, Amazon, or other third-party platforms to make the purchase.

First is the cost. There are three storage options for the iPhone 14: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

—The cost of the iPhone 14 128GB is Rs 79,900.

—The cost of the iPhone 14 256GB is Rs 89,900.

—The cost of the iPhone 14 512GB is Rs 1,09,900.

Apple's iPhone 14 sale includes some discounts. The business and HDFC Bank have joined to provide a Rs 6,000 immediate discount on using an HDFC credit card. Following the reduction, now:

—The price of the iPhone 14 128GB has been reduced to Rs 73,900.

—The price of the iPhone 14 256GB has been reduced to Rs 83,900.

—iPhone 14 512GB is available for Rs 1,03,900, which is a discounted price.

The iPhone 14 is being sold in five different colour options: blue, purple, midnight, starlight, and red.

The iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch SE, among other recently released items, are now available for purchase starting today. A number of other platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, and the Apple India Store, also carry these products. Notably, the HDFC Bank promotion is valid for all items. Apple also provides No Cost EMI with credit cards from the majority of top institutions.

iPhone 14 series

According to Stan Schroeder of Mashable, the iPhone 14 line, which consists of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, has two ambient light sensors. He noted in his evaluation that the iPhone 14 series includes a rear-mounted ambient light sensor in addition to a front-facing one. He thinks that the automatic brightness adjustment feature on phones will be improved by the rear ambient light sensor.