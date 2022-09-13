OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition Launched with Three Months Free Amazon Prime

Reported by Palak Sharma 0

A 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection are featured on the OnePlus 10R 5G, which runs OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12.

Highlights

  • A 50MP primary camera is included with the OnePlus 10R 5G.
  • Cooling technologies and the HyperBoost Gaming Engine are included.
  • The OnePlus 10R 5G has a 120Hz AMOLED screen.

Follow Us

OnePlus 10R 5G

OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue was launched on an Amazon microsite. The smartphone is going to be introduced in India during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale, which is set to begin on September 23.

The OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition has been announced officially by OnePlus as well. This is the third colour that will soon be offered for sale in India. Two models of the smartphone were introduced earlier this year in India. The cheaper variant receives 80W SuperVOOC charging capability, while the first choice pairs the Endurance Edition with 150W SuperVOOC fast charging. The phone features a 50MP triple rear camera array, a 120Hz display, and a specially developed MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC. It should be noted that the OnePlus 10R 5G model that was released with 80W charging is available in Forest Green and Sierra Black colours, whereas the model with 150W charging will only be offered in Sierra Black. The Prime Blue Edition will handle charging at 80W fast charging.

OnePlus 10R 5G Specifications

A 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection are featured on the OnePlus 10R 5G, which runs OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12. The MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, powers the OnePlus smartphone. A smooth gaming experience is promised with the chipset's 3D Passive Cooling Technology, HyperBoost Gaming Engine, and General Performance Adapter (GPA) Frame Stabilizer.

OnePlus 10R 5G Camera

The triple rear cameras on the OnePlus 10R 5G are led by a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor for photography. It includes a 2MP macro camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. A 16MP camera for selfies and video calls is located on the front. It has 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage capacity. The 4,500mAh battery of the OnePlus 10R 5G Endurance Edition edition supports 150W SuperVOOC quick charging. A 5,000mAh battery is included in the 80W SuperVOOC rapid charging model.

Reported By

Palak believes that creativity and simplicity are the keys for the best articles, it helps people to understand your point in a right way. She is also a traveller, love to explore new places, meeting new people and to know about different cultures and religions is what she love. She thinks writing is an art and when a artist holds a pen they create magic with their words.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

5 Amazing Features of Airtel Thanks App
5 Amazing Features of Airtel Thanks App
Airtel Thanks app is the one-stop app for your online recharges, bill payments, BHIM UPI transactions, mobile banking, data storage, content streaming & so much more. Check the 5 amazing features.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
What is Vodafone Idea’s New Multiplayer Gaming all About
What is Vodafone Idea’s New Multiplayer Gaming all About
By playing games on Vi Games, users will be able to collect coins which they can use later for playing more games or for participating in big tournaments.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments