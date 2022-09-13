OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition Launched with Three Months Free Amazon Prime

OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue was launched on an Amazon microsite. The smartphone is going to be introduced in India during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale, which is set to begin on September 23.

The OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition has been announced officially by OnePlus as well. This is the third colour that will soon be offered for sale in India. Two models of the smartphone were introduced earlier this year in India. The cheaper variant receives 80W SuperVOOC charging capability, while the first choice pairs the Endurance Edition with 150W SuperVOOC fast charging. The phone features a 50MP triple rear camera array, a 120Hz display, and a specially developed MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC. It should be noted that the OnePlus 10R 5G model that was released with 80W charging is available in Forest Green and Sierra Black colours, whereas the model with 150W charging will only be offered in Sierra Black. The Prime Blue Edition will handle charging at 80W fast charging.

OnePlus 10R 5G Specifications

A 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection are featured on the OnePlus 10R 5G, which runs OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12. The MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, powers the OnePlus smartphone. A smooth gaming experience is promised with the chipset's 3D Passive Cooling Technology, HyperBoost Gaming Engine, and General Performance Adapter (GPA) Frame Stabilizer.

OnePlus 10R 5G Camera

The triple rear cameras on the OnePlus 10R 5G are led by a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor for photography. It includes a 2MP macro camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. A 16MP camera for selfies and video calls is located on the front. It has 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage capacity. The 4,500mAh battery of the OnePlus 10R 5G Endurance Edition edition supports 150W SuperVOOC quick charging. A 5,000mAh battery is included in the 80W SuperVOOC rapid charging model.