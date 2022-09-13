Vivo Y22 with 6.55-inch Display Launched in India

The debut of the Vivo Y22 in India took place on Monday. It has a 6.55-inch LCD screen with HD+ resolution, a maximum brightness of 530 nits, and an 89.67% screen-to-body ratio. It is driven by a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC and has an internal storage capacity of up to 128GB and up to 6GB of RAM. Two colour variants for the smartphone are now offered for purchase on the business website. Customers can also take advantage of the company's exchange promotion for its most recent phone. The Vivo Y22 was debuted in Indonesia last week in three different colour schemes.

Vivo Y22 Specifications

A dual-SIM (nano) smartphone, the Vivo Y22 utilises Funtouch OS 12. It has a 6.55-inch LCD screen with HD+ resolution (720x1,612 pixels). The screen has an 89.67% screen-to-body ratio, covers 70% of the NTSC colour gamut, has a maximum brightness of 530 nits, and has a waterdrop-style notch to house the selfie camera. The MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, along with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage, powers the device. The phone's internal storage can be increased with a microSD card by up to 1TB.

The Vivo Y22's twin rear cameras have a 50MP main sensor and an f/1.8 aperture lens for the cameras' optics. A 2MP bokeh sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens is also included in the Vivo Y22. It has an 8MP front-facing selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens. The Vivo Y22 has dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, NFC, FM radio, and OTG support for connectivity. The handset includes a 2.5D plastic rear panel and is water- and dust-resistant to IP54 standards. For further security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. A USB Type-C port is available on the Vivo Y22 for charging. It has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W rapid charging. According to the manufacturer, it has dimensions of 164.30 x 76.10 x 8.38mm and a weight of roughly 190g.

Vivo Y22 Price and Availability in India

The 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage edition of the Vivo Y22 is priced at Rs 14,499 in India. The business has yet to introduce another 6GB + 128GB storage model in India. The phone is presently offered on the official Vivo website in the colours Metaverse Green and Starlit Blue. A price reduction for the Vivo Y22 has also been announced by the company through an exchange offer. Customers can receive a discount of Rs 750 on transactions made using their HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. The promotion is also valid for EMI purchases made with an HDFC Bank card. Recall that the Vivo Y22 made its debut last week in Indonesia. For the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option, the device was released with a price tag of IDR 2,399,000 (approximately Rs 12,800). In Indonesia, the phone is available in the colours Metaverse Green, Starlit Blue, and Summer Cyan.