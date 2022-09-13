Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Edge Fusion 30 Launched in India

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 30 Fusion are two new smartphones from Motorola that are part of the company's premium Edge smartphone line. On paper, the former appears to be the most appealing because it has a 200MP primary rear camera and a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU. The product was initially introduced by the firm in China in August under the name Motorola X30 Pro. While some previous flagships like the Asus ROG 5S, Vivo X70 Pro+, and iQoo 9 are still powered by the Snapdragon 888+, the Edge 30 Fusion has a different processor. With its most recent smartphones, Motorola has brought back curved displays on its Edge line.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Specifications

Although Ultra and Fusion have a similar appearance to the current Edge 30 Pro, their designs are very different. Both of the new phones have flat sides and curved displays. The Dolby Atmos branding may be seen on the top spine. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will receive Android 13, 14, and 15 OS updates over the course of three years. Additionally, it will get security updates for four years. With a 6.67-inch Endless Edge (curved) pOLED display, HDR10+, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, it has a 144Hz refresh rate. Motorola has also improved its battery offerings. A 4,610mAh battery that supports 50W wireless charging and 125W wired charging is included with the Edge 30 Ultra. The phone also supports 10W wireless charging in reverse.

The camera system, which is the selling point, has a 200MP Samsung sensor on the rear that supports OIS. A 50MP ultra-wide sensor that serves as a macro camera is included with the main camera. The 12MP portrait sensor is the last one. The 60MP front camera can shoot in 4K, and the main camera can record in 8K at 30 frames per second. The Edge 30 Ultra also has Wi-Fi 6e, two SIM slots, 5G, and NFC as important features. It is available in the colours Interstellar Black and Starlight White.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Fusion Specifications

Two years of OS updates are guaranteed for the Edge 30 Fusion. It has a 6.5-inch curved display that is considerably smaller than the Edge 30 Ultra's and has comparable technical features. The phone, however, only receives a 68W wired charger and a lower 4,400mAh battery. A 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide sensor, and a depth sensor are all part of the camera system. There is a 32MP camera on the front. Additionally, the main back camera can record 8K video. The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion also has 5G, dual SIM slots, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6e, NFC, and other important features. It is available in the colours Solar Gold and Cosmic Grey.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Fusion Price and Availability

The only 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration of the Edge 30 Ultra is priced at Rs 59,999. The phone will be sold on Flipkart and will cost Rs 54,999 during the forthcoming Big Billion Days event. On the other hand, the Edge 30 Fusion costs Rs 42,999 for the same storage model. At the Big Billion Days sale, it will be discounted, and shoppers may acquire it for Rs 39,999. In India, Motorola has once more limited the storage option to 128GB. Additionally, top retail retailers like Reliance Digital will sell the phones.