Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Launched Globally, What to Know

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, the company's newest flagship model, was introduced in a number of markets this week. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and features a triple rear camera configuration with a 200MP primary sensor. The newest smartphone, according to Motorola, has 125W rapid charging, which is the fastest TurboPower charging ever. A 6.67-inch full-HD+ pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and edge lights that shine to alert users to new notifications, incoming calls, or scheduled alarms are among the phone's additional features.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra specifications and features

The dual-SIM (nano) Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) pOLED curved display with 144Hz refresh rate, compatibility for HDR10+ and the DCI-P3 colour space, and a maximum brightness of 1250nits. It runs the Android 12-based My UX interface. The front and rear of the phone both have Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and has 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM in addition to Snapdragon Elite Gaming capabilities.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has a 200MP primary sensor for photographs. In order to collect more light and produce well-lit photographs, this camera combines 16 pixels into a single 2.56-mm Ultra Pixel and offers optical image stabilisation (OIS). A lens with an ultra-wide angle and f/2.2 aperture is attached to a 50MP sensor. The camera uses Macro Vision, Quad Pixel Technology, and a 114-degree field of vision to take macro pictures. A third 12MP sensor with a telephoto lens with an f/1.6 aperture allows for 2x magnification for portrait photography. Videos in 4K/30fps can be recorded with the rear camera. Additionally, it has a number of camera settings, including dual capture, Ultra-Res shooting, and Pro (including Long Exposure). The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra's front features a 60MP sensor and an f/2.2 aperture lens. The Quad Pixel Technology is also utilised.

Internal storage for the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is 256GB. The phone has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/AGPS, NFC, DisplayPort 1.4, and a USB Type-C connector as connectivity options. Onboard sensors include a compass, gyroscope, accelerometer, ambient light, and proximity. The smartphone comes equipped with an under-display fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock, and ThinkShield for mobile for more security. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has a 4,610mAh battery with 125W TurboPower wired charging, up to 50W wireless charging, and 10W wireless power sharing. Other features include Edge Lights, which are specially designed edges of this gadget that light up in different ways to notify you about messages and calls. Dual stereo speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos, Linear x-axis vibration, and IP52 classification for dust and water protection are also included. The phone weighs 198.5g and has measurements of 161.76x73.5x8.39mm.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra price

The cost of the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is set at EUR 899 (about Rs 72,150). Interstellar Black and Starlight White were the colour options available when the Motorola phone first went on sale in Europe, Brazil, and Argentina. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will go on sale in a few weeks across Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia.