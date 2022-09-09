iQOO Z6 Lite 5G Price in India Leaked Before its Launch

On September 14th in India, iQOO will unveil the iQOO Z6 Lite. While we wait for that, Onsitego has announced the iQOO Z6 Lite's price, citing reliable sources in the business. In India, you can buy this iQOO phone via Amazon and iQOO's official website. It is expected to come in two variations. The first smartphone to include the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 CPU would be the iQOO Z6 Lite. The iQOO Z6 Lite has a microsite on Amazon that details its appearance, features, and AnTuTu score.

In addition to revealing the iQOO Z6 Lite's price in India, Onsitego claims that, based on their sources, the iQOO Z6 Lite would not come with a charger.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G Specifications (Expected)

The 6.58-inch screen of the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G is anticipated to have an FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. A 5,000mAh battery unit that enables 18W rapid charging will power the phone. The FunTouch OS 12 will be installed on top of the Android 12 OS that is supplied on it. It is anticipated that the device will support 2GB of virtual RAM.

Regarding the camera specifications, the display notch is probably where the 8MP selfie camera will be located. The device's rear shell houses a 50MP primary camera that might be paired with a 2MP macro/depth sensor.

It is anticipated that the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 powered handset will include 4GB or 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB or 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It will have a 4-component cooling system for releasing heat.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G Price in India

The iQOO Z6 Lite 5G will be offered in two variations, the magazine claims. Priced at Rs 13,499 (about $159), the entry-level model has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The more expensive 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model would cost Rs 14,999 (about $188). It will therefore be made accessible in India as one of the least expensive 5G-capable smartphones.