Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Platforms Announced

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 will enable smartphones to capture from three cameras at once with gigapixel speeds. It can support up to 108MP sensors for recording videos and taking pictures with computation HDR via support for staggered HDR image sensors - a first for the Snapdragon 6 series chips.

  • Qualcomm, one of the largest semiconductor manufacturers in the world, recently announced two new mobile platforms, namely, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1.
  • Qualcomm said that Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC powers HDR gaming at an ultra-smooth 60+ fps while delivering real-time responses and high-quality visuals for an entertaining experience.
  • The Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 comes with Qualcomm AI Engine to make the device experience for users more seamless.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

Qualcomm, one of the largest semiconductor manufacturers in the world, recently announced two new mobile platforms, namely, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1. The naming of these chips follows the same pattern as of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Qualcomm has launched these two chips for mid-range and affordable smartphones.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 will enable smartphones to capture from three cameras at once with gigapixel speeds. It can support up to 108MP sensors for recording videos and taking pictures with computation HDR via support for staggered HDR image sensors - a first for the Snapdragon 6 series chips. The chip will feature the 7th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine, which would deliver a 3 times boost to the AI performance compared to the previous generation chips. Smartphone users will be able to comfortably go on with their gaming activities because this chip can deliver up to 35% quicker graphics rendering and up to 40% faster processing.

Qualcomm said that Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC powers HDR gaming at an ultra-smooth 60+ fps while delivering real-time responses and high-quality visuals for an entertaining experience. It has Snapdragon X62 5G modem-RF system and can support peak 2.9 Gbps 5G download speeds. The chip can also enable support for Wi-Fi 6E - another first for the Snapdragon 6-series.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 will be able to deliver impressive performance and multi-day battery life, said Qualcomm. Compared to the previous generation, the chip features up to 15% enhanced CPU and 10% enhanced GPU. It includes a triple ISP and multi-frame noise reduction for crisp, detailed photos. This chip can also support a maximum of 108MP sensors for capturing videos and photographs. The Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 comes with Qualcomm AI Engine to make the device experience for users more seamless. It is equipped with a Snapdragon X51 Model-RF system and can deliver 2.5 Gbps peak 5G download speeds and FastConnect 6200 for premium 2x2 Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

