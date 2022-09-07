Huawei Mate 50E Arrives with Same Processor that Nothing Phone 1 has

The most cost-effective variant in the new Mate 50 series, the Huawei Mate 50E, made its debut on Tuesday in China. It has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Unlike the Huawei Mate 50, Huawei Mate 50 Pro, and Huawei Mate 50 RS Porsche Design, which are powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, this 4G smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC. This new phone has two rear cameras, with the 50MP XMAGE camera serving as the focal point.

Huawei Mate 50E Features and Specifications

This smartphone has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,224x2,700 pixels) OLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of 300Hz. The Snapdragon 778G SoC inside the Huawei Mate 50E powers HarmonyOS 3.0. The Huawei Mate 50E sports two back cameras, one of which is a 50MP main camera with two apertures. A 13MP ultra-wide angle camera is also present on the rear. Additionally, it has a 13MP selfie camera on the front.

A 4,460mAh battery that supports 66W rapid charging is included in the Huawei Mate 50E. The device includes a USB Type-C port in addition to dual-band Wi-Fi that operates at 2.4 and 5 GHz, Bluetooth v5.2, and NFC. It has inbuilt storage that can be expanded by up to 256GB via a microSD card (up to 256GB).

Huawei Mate 50E Price and Availability

The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations for the Huawei Mate 50E are available for CNY 3,999 (about Rs 46,000) and CNY 4,499 (approximately Rs 52,000), respectively. The colour possibilities for this Huawei smartphone are Frost Silver, Obsidian Black, and Streamer Purple. Starting in October, it will be sold in China.

Huawei Mate 50

The Huawei Mate 50 smartphone was introduced on September 6, 2022. The phone has a 6.70-inch touchscreen display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1224x2700 pixels. An octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU powers the Huawei Mate 50. It has an 8GB RAM capacity. The 4460mAh non-removable battery powers the HarmonyOS-powered Huawei Mate 50. Both wireless charging and in-house fast charging are supported by the Huawei Mate 50.